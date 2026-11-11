Project X Elite Has Its Sights Set on the Pros in Season 3 of Hulu's "Dance Moms: A New Era"

The series returns December 3 with a new season filled with competition and drama.

A new era of Dance Moms is continuing as Hulu has revealed the release date and trailer for the third season of Dance Moms: A New Era.

What's Happening:

This season follows Project X Elite after securing two consecutive National Titles. Coach Glo and her daughter, Kaeli, aim to elevate their team to professional status amidst fierce competition and drama.

Viewers can expect to see some familiar faces, as JoJo Siwa offers one dancer a potentially life-changing opportunity.

Fans of the show can anticipate a blend of intense competition, heartfelt drama, and unexpected opportunities as the team embarks on another journey.

The entire season will be available for streaming starting Thursday, December 3 , on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. This mark's the show's third season since its relaunch in August 2024 and Season 2 in December 2025.

Hulu has revealed the cast for their reimagined version of the social experiment series, The Circle.

Can you hide Shaq in plain sight? A new ABC series hosted by Nicole Byer is about to find out!

Shaq A new ABC series The new Tony McNamara series Mosquito, starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is finally moving forward.

The voice cast of Frozen – Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad – will be reprising their roles for a new natural history series from National Geographic.