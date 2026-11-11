Project X Elite Has Its Sights Set on the Pros in Season 3 of Hulu's "Dance Moms: A New Era"
The series returns December 3 with a new season filled with competition and drama.
A new era of Dance Moms is continuing as Hulu has revealed the release date and trailer for the third season of Dance Moms: A New Era.
What's Happening:
- This season follows Project X Elite after securing two consecutive National Titles. Coach Glo and her daughter, Kaeli, aim to elevate their team to professional status amidst fierce competition and drama.
- Viewers can expect to see some familiar faces, as JoJo Siwa offers one dancer a potentially life-changing opportunity.
- Fans of the show can anticipate a blend of intense competition, heartfelt drama, and unexpected opportunities as the team embarks on another journey.
- The entire season will be available for streaming starting Thursday, December 3, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- This mark's the show's third season since its relaunch in August 2024 and Season 2 in December 2025.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has revealed the cast for their reimagined version of the social experiment series, The Circle.
- Can you hide Shaq in plain sight? A new ABC series hosted by Nicole Byer is about to find out!
- The new Tony McNamara series Mosquito, starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is finally moving forward.
- The voice cast of Frozen – Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad – will be reprising their roles for a new natural history series from National Geographic.
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