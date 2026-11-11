FX’s Hit Comedy "Adults" Renewed for an Expanded Third Season

The acclaimed series returns with a 16-episode order, doubling its previous seasons' offerings.

Fans of FX’s hit comedy series Adults have reason to celebrate as the show has been renewed for a 16-episode third season.

What's Happening:

FX's hilarious comedy series Adults has proven to be a big success for the network, so much so that they're doubling the episode order for the newly-announced third season.

This marks a significant increase from the previous seasons' episode count, underscoring the series' growing success on both FXX and Hulu.

Season 2 actually experienced a more than 60% increase in viewership over its first season, according to Disney’s internal data.

The show was praised for its sophomore season, receiving significant critical acclaim and a TCA Approved status as one of the best shows of the year.

Adults is created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who have also finalized a new overall deal with FX Productions.

Kronengold and Shaw remarked, "We’re so glad to make it official — and to start yelling at them like we do our parents."

The series follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York City as they rely on each other to navigate the challenges of adulthood.

The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele.

Both seasons of Adults are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Check out Alex's review of the fantastic second season.

What They're Saying:

Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw: “We started working with FX over six years ago, back when Paul Baker was but a twinkle in all of our eyes. In the years since, John and the rest of the team have taught us everything we know about how to lead, produce, and tell stories that make people feel like part of a community. They’ve become family, and we’re so glad to make it official — and to start yelling at them like we do our parents.”

More Hulu News:

Hulu has revealed the release date and trailer for the third season of Dance Moms: A New Era.

Hulu has revealed the cast for their reimagined version of the social experiment series, The Circle.

Can you hide Shaq in plain sight? A new ABC series hosted by Nicole Byer is about to find out!

Shaq A new ABC series The new Tony McNamara series Mosquito, starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is finally moving forward.