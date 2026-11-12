A New Case Awaits: "Only Murders in London" Gets New Escape Room Experience in NYC, More Cities to Follow

A new interactive adventure inspired by Season 6 is set to debut in Manhattan before expanding to Los Angeles, Lynnfield, MA, and Washington, D.C.

Fans of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building can immerse themselves in a thrilling new escape room experience this December.

What's Happening:

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building is returning for its sixth season this December, which will see Charles, Oliver and Mabel take on a new mystery across the pond in London.

Leading up to that, a new escape room experience based on the show will open in New York City, before expanding to other cities.

Titled "Only Murders in London," the new escape room is produced by The Escape Game will open in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 9 .

. After its debut in New York, the experience will expand to Los Angeles, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., in early 2027.

Participants can expect to encounter hidden passageways, familiar props, and clever nods to the show, while solving puzzles that allow them to test their detective skills.

Additional information, including full opening dates and ticket availability, will be announced soon.

This is not the first escape room themed to the hit series, as The Escape Game previously offered an experience inspired by Season 4 .

The sixth season, which premieres December 8 on Hulu, follows protagonists Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they solve yet another murder mystery, this time taking their investigation overseas.

The new season will also include a vast array of guest stars, including, but not limited to, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, and Simone Ashley.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.

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