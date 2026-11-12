A New Case Awaits: "Only Murders in London" Gets New Escape Room Experience in NYC, More Cities to Follow
A new interactive adventure inspired by Season 6 is set to debut in Manhattan before expanding to Los Angeles, Lynnfield, MA, and Washington, D.C.
Fans of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building can immerse themselves in a thrilling new escape room experience this December.
What's Happening:
- Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building is returning for its sixth season this December, which will see Charles, Oliver and Mabel take on a new mystery across the pond in London.
- Leading up to that, a new escape room experience based on the show will open in New York City, before expanding to other cities.
- Titled "Only Murders in London," the new escape room is produced by The Escape Game will open in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 9.
- After its debut in New York, the experience will expand to Los Angeles, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., in early 2027.
- Participants can expect to encounter hidden passageways, familiar props, and clever nods to the show, while solving puzzles that allow them to test their detective skills.
- Additional information, including full opening dates and ticket availability, will be announced soon.
- This is not the first escape room themed to the hit series, as The Escape Game previously offered an experience inspired by Season 4.
- The sixth season, which premieres December 8 on Hulu, follows protagonists Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they solve yet another murder mystery, this time taking their investigation overseas.
- The new season will also include a vast array of guest stars, including, but not limited to, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, and Simone Ashley.
- Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.
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