"Avatar" 4 and 5 What Ifs: James Cameron Will Share Planned Story Regardless If the Films Fall Through

James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is the top grossing trilogy of all time! But with the full saga planned for five movies, Cameron has a plan to get the story out just in case the other two films don’t move forward.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally here!

The third film in the Avatar franchise hit theaters earlier this month, inviting fans back into the world of Pandora.

The first two films crossed the $2 billion mark, and movie fans have been speculating whether the series can hold its ground at the box office.

Sitting at over $544 in just a week at the global box office, it’s looking like the film will definitely be at least one of the top grossing films of the year, if not the top grossing film.

However, according to Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron has a plan to get the final parts of the film out to fans regardless of whether Disney green lights them.

To be clear, Disney does have release dates planned for Avatar 4 and 5, but Cameron told the news source that he will hold a press conference to reveal the rest of the story if need be.

In his interview, he shared “"I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does, but, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out."

He continued saying "Here's what it is. If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference and I'll tell you what we were gonna do. How's that?"

Pandora has been Cameron’s passion project for decades, and he would also love to turn the Avatar series into novels, but notes a declining reading rate in the US as a reason why that dream may remain a dream.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s quick profits proved to be monumental for The Walt Disney Company’s global box office numbers.

For the first time since 2019, Disney grossed over $6 billion at movie theaters around the world, which is only the fifth time the company has done so.

This is also the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic Disney has achieved the feat.

Zootopia 2 also played a huge role in the end-of-year jump, sitting at a pretty $1.3 billion worldwide.

