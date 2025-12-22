You CAN Spell "Avatar" Without AI: James Cameron Debunks Talk that Generative AI was Used in "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Cameron also highlights the work of thousands of artists to bring Pandora to life.

While AI is slowly taking over the tech and entertainment worlds, James Cameron is determined to continue to make film’s without the use of generative AI, including Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What’s Happening:

Avatar: Fire and Ash is officially here!

The technological marvel hit theaters on December 19th, inviting fans back to Pandora for another thrill adventure.

While only the third film in the series, Avatar premiered back in 2009, meaning there has been 16 years of technological advancements since the blockbuster original film.

With the rise of AI in both entertainment and the tech world, the use of generative AI has become somewhat normal in the process of creating computer generative content.

However, in a recent YouTube video posted by the official Oscars account, James Cameron is adamant about not using AI in the brand new film.

Cameron clarified that the entire project included hard work from thousands of artists to bring Pandora back to life.

In the approximately 10 minute video, Cameron continues on about the process of the film.

In his opinion, the key to making these kinds of movies is to preserve the performances of the cast through to the final characters on screen, which was achieved by improving the facial performance pipeline between the first film and the sequels

The film's production process involves a high level of collaboration and improvisation between the actors and director, with a focus on capturing nuanced performances and creating a sense of realism

As the world heads to a more “hands off” approach to art and entertainment, it is great to see pushback from one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

You can check out the full video below:

Avatar: Fire and Ash follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.

Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

Make sure you check out Benji’s stellar review of the new film.

Read More Avatar: Fire and Ash: