"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Propels Disney's 2025 Box Office Past $6 Billion Worldwide
This is the first time Disney has hit this milestone since 2019!
The success of Avatar: Fire and Ash has propelled The Walt Disney Studios past the $6 billion worldwide threshold.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney has officially crossed the $6 billion worldwide threshold at the box office, marking the company's first time doing so since 2019.
- This is Disney's fifth time crossing $6 billion at the box office, having previously done so in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.
- The total breaks down to $2.3 billion at the domestic box office – the best for any major motion picture studio stateside YTD – and $3.65 billion internationally.
- In second place is Warners Bros. with $4.3 billion worldwide.
- Despite a few duds this year, like Elio and TRON: Ares, Disney has a pretty successful year with two $1 billion-plus grossing titles: Zootopia 2 ($1.3 billion to date) and Lilo & Stitch ($1.038 billion).
- Over the weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed the $100 million mark at the international box office, reaching $100.4 million across three days
- Predator: Badlands became the highest grossing installment in the long-running franchise, bringing in nearly $184 million.
- Three Marvel Studios films also contributed to the total, bringing in a total of $1.3 billion globally – The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World.
- Another relatively big hit was Freakier Friday, with $153.1 million – which along with Paramount's The Naked Gun, helped bring comedies back to the big screen.
