The six new plushes celebrate recognizable Disney treasures, including Cinderella’s glass slipper, Genie’s lamp, and a Fantasyland castle.

Disney fans can now bring home a little piece of the magic with a new collection of Disney Iconics plush arriving at Walt Disney World. We spotted the latest wave of merchandise at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom, featuring six plush designs inspired by some of Disney's most recognizable objects and destinations.

Rather than focusing on individual characters, these designs celebrate iconic pieces of Disney storytelling, from magical accessories to familiar fairytale imagery.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World can look for the new Disney Iconics collection at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom, as well as other locations across the resort. Otherwise, they are available online via the Disney Store. As with other park merchandise arrivals, availability may vary.

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