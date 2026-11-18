Photos: New Disney Iconics Plush Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney fans can now bring home a little piece of the magic with a new collection of Disney Iconics plush arriving at Walt Disney World. We spotted the latest wave of merchandise at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom, featuring six plush designs inspired by some of Disney's most recognizable objects and destinations.
Rather than focusing on individual characters, these designs celebrate iconic pieces of Disney storytelling, from magical accessories to familiar fairytale imagery.
Disney Iconics Poisoned Apple Plush - $19.99
Disney Iconics Glass Slipper Plush - $19.99
Disney Iconics Magic Broom Plush - $19.99
Disney Iconics Genie Lamp Plush - $19.99
Disney Iconics Enchanted Mirror Plush - $19.99
Disney Iconics Fantasyland Castle Plush - $44.99
Guests visiting Walt Disney World can look for the new Disney Iconics collection at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom, as well as other locations across the resort. Otherwise, they are available online via the Disney Store. As with other park merchandise arrivals, availability may vary.
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- Photos: Pueblo Esperanza Arch Takes Shape at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Jack Skellington Mug Arrives at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort