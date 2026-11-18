The collectible mug comes with a Pumpkin King specialty beverage available in the resort lobby and at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

A little Halloween Town magic is making its way to Walt Disney World, even as the holiday season gets underway! Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas can now take home a new Jack Skellington collectible mug from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, complete with a specialty beverage inspired by the Pumpkin King himself.

What’s Happening:

The Jack Skellington Mug is available at two locations throughout the resort: the first-floor lobby and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. The collectible features the unmistakable look of Jack Skellington, making it a fun souvenir for fans of the beloved stop-motion Disney classic.

The mug is served with the Pumpkin King, a specialty beverage that brings together fruity and seasonal flavors. The drink combines cranberry and lime juices with cream of coconut and DOLE Pineapple Juice, with chai and pumpkin spice adding a festive twist. The combination offers a tropical take on autumn-inspired flavors, fitting right in at the Polynesian Village Resort.

Guests hoping to add the mug to their collection should keep in mind that purchases are limited to two per person, per transaction. The Jack Skellington Mug and accompanying beverage are available while supplies last at the resort's first-floor lobby and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Whether you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas or simply looking for a unique Walt Disney World souvenir, this new offering brings a little Pumpkin King flair to the Polynesian Village Resort.

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