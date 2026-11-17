Plus, join Jeremiah on his Eggnog filled adventure at the event.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is back for another year of yuletide fun!

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World have officially begun, and arriving with it is the return of Magic Kingdom’s festively fun separately ticketed event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!

Of course, Laughing Place was ready to jump into magical holiday festivities.

The seasonal special event invites guests to celebrate the holidays with meet and greets, ride overlays, hot cocoa, and special entertainment opportunities!

You’ll also find plenty of cookies, dance parties, and tidings of comfort and joy.

Upon entering, each guest receives a commemorative ornament included in the event.

If you want a full circle tour of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, join Jeremiah for a festive vlog of the event.

You can also take a closer look at the entertainment and merchandise available at the event below.

Merchandise

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party T-Shirt ($36.99)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade T-Shirt ($36.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Frame ($16.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Youth T-Shirt ($29.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Ornament ($29.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 5 Pin Set ($110)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Mystery Pin Star ($34.99) and Passholder Pin ($21.99)

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pins ($24.99 Each)





NEW Stitchmas! Dance Party

Head to Cosmic Ray’s for an out of this world dance party inspired by the hit film Lilo & Stitch! Learn new dances alongside your favorite characters at this new for 2026 offering.

Club Tinsel

Get down with your favorite characters as a DJ brings high energy remixes of your favorite pop and Christmas songs. You may find characters like Max Goof, Goofy, Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Chip ‘n Dale, and more! If you are looking to get down for the holidays, there is no better place than Club Tinsel.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

The holiday season comes to life at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, a festive celebration featuring beloved Disney characters, dazzling floats, and plenty of Christmas cheer. From marching toy soldiers to a special appearance by Santa Claus, this enchanting parade brings the magic of the holidays to the parade route

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration

Mickey and his pals are bringing plenty of holiday cheer to the Cinderella Castle stage with Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration at Magic Kingdom! Featuring beloved Disney characters, festive music, and dazzling dance numbers, this spirited stage show is a merry way to celebrate the Christmas season.

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks

Minnie Mouse is lighting up the night sky at Magic Kingdom with Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, a dazzling nighttime spectacular filled with holiday magic! Featuring festive projections, beloved Christmas songs, and breathtaking fireworks above Cinderella Castle, this seasonal celebration brings the spirit of the holidays to life.

On the way out, don’t forget to wave goodbye to Mrs. Claus!

Unfortunately, all event nights have sold out for the 2026 season, but you can still attend Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Jollywood Nights!

You can find tickets for the remaining nights on the official Walt Disney World website.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Most Magical vacation needs!

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