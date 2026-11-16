Drawn to Life Black Friday Deal Offers Up to 30% Off Tickets at Disney Springs
The offer starts November 17, but holiday blackout dates and other restrictions apply.
Planning to see Drawn to Life at Disney Springs? A Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket offer begins November 17, with savings of up to 30% on select performances through March 2027.
What's Happening:
- Cirque du Soleil’s Black Friday offer for Drawn to Life will be available for purchases from November 17 through November 30, 2026, for eligible performances from November 18, 2026, through March 13, 2027.
- The discount applies to adult-priced tickets for guests ages 13 and older. Eligible seating categories vary by performance year:
- 2026 performances: Categories 4–8.
- 2027 performances: Categories 3–7.
- Blackout dates apply, including December 23, 2026, through January 19, 2027. Tickets are subject to availability, taxes and fees, and there is a limit of nine tickets per transaction and per guest.
- Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, and the offer cannot be combined with other discounts. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Disney Springs box office by mentioning the Black Friday offer.
- Presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life combines acrobatics and animation in a story about a daughter and her Disney animator father. The show debuted at Disney Springs in November 2021.
- As we previously reported, tickets for performances in the first half of 2027 are already on sale.
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