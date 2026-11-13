Disney Springs AMC Location Gets In On the Fun of "Hexed" with New Banners and Decor
The new movie is due out later this month.
AMC Theatres at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World has donned a new look to celebrate the imminent arrival of the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
What's Happening:
- The AMC Theatres at Disney Springs is no stranger to going all out to celebrate the newest film from any of the studios under the umbrella of The Walt Disney Company.
- As we approach the debut of the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, the Walt Disney World movie spot is now sporting banners, posters, and photo spots celebrating the new film.
- Magic, mystery, and mayhem await those who visit the theater with a special photo spot featuring a fun backdrop and even a design on the ground featuring the aesthetic of the film.
- Character banners and a themed "carpet" extend outside of the theater entrance near Splitsville and Jaleo, where the aforementioned backdrop is also staged.
- Another poster and billboard-style backdrop are also featured at the Dine-In side of the theater, near the fountain and near the stairs and escalators to the Orange Garage.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed follows Billie, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl who discovers secret magical abilities that send her on a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into the vast witch realm of Hexe.
- Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, the two uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, Hexed opens in theaters on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
- To see films at the AMC Theatre at Walt Disney World any time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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