Photos: Take a Stroll Through a Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees at Disney Springs

The holidays have arrived at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, where the newer annual tradition has arrived once again, inviting guests to stroll throughout the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment district and partake in some spectacularly designed Christmas trees.

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is back, with familiar favorites dotted all throughout Disney Springs and even with a few new trees this year!

Trees can be found throughout Disney Springs with themes like:

Disney Villains

Encanto

Fantasia

Frozen

Monsters, Inc. – New!

Lilo & Stitch

The Lion King

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

Moana

The Princess & the Frog

Star Wars

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Toy Story

Annual Passholder Christmas Tree

Disney Cruise Line Topiary

Marketplace Christmas Tree

Town Center Christmas Tree

Sphere Christmas Tree

One of the new themes this year, perhaps because there's something bigger on the way at Disney's Hollywood Studios, is the Pixar Animation Studios classic, Monsters, Inc.

Another new entry this year celebrates the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, Holiday Ever After, which is set to debut later this month on the network.

Another new tree this year features fun elements from the hit animated series, Bluey.

The trees join a number of other festive offerings at Disney Springs for the holiday season, including some special live entertainment that is featured throughout the space. This also includes the return of Douglas Fir, a roaming, rolling, interactive tree.

The Disney PhotoPass studio is also available with special holiday backdrops for guests to use.

To plan your visit to Disney Springs and the rest of Walt Disney World during the holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!