Chef Frank Vega shares how holiday traditions, Miami-inspired flavors, and creative twists helped shape this year's lineup of nearly 80 event-exclusive offerings.

Disney Jollywood Nights brings plenty of holiday entertainment to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the seasonal event also serves up a menu filled with festive flavors and creative twists on classic holiday favorites. With nearly 80 exclusive food and beverage offerings this year, including almost 30 new items and the debut of the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge, there’s plenty for guests to sample throughout the evening.

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But how do these dishes make it from an initial idea to the event menu? Disney is taking guests behind the scenes with Chef Frank Vega, a culinary cast member with more than 20 years of experience at Disney who helps develop the event’s seasonal offerings.

Planning for this year’s Disney Jollywood Nights menu began shortly after last year’s event wrapped up. Culinary teams across Disney’s Hollywood Studios submitted approximately 50 new concepts, drawing inspiration from family recipes, travel experiences, and personal holiday traditions.

Through collaborative tastings, Chef Frank and other culinary leaders worked to determine which dishes would best complement the event’s Old Hollywood glamour while still delivering the familiar flavors guests associate with the holiday season.

“The goal is to take something guests recognize from their own holiday traditions and give it a unique twist that feels worthy of this Hollywood-style celebration,” Chef Frank shared. “I also draw from flavors and ingredients from my own background in Miami that we regularly use in family meals.”

With guests spending their evenings enjoying entertainment and character encounters, the culinary team also considered how food could fit into the overall event experience. That thinking led to the Yuletide Ham Popover, which packs the flavors of a traditional holiday meal into a handheld creation.

The dish features honey-glazed ham, creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry chutney tucked inside a house-made popover.

“It’s not just about the flavors. It’s also about the vessel, the presentation and the way guests experience it,” Chef Frank explained. “It evokes a holiday meal, but it’s delivered in a completely unexpected way.”

The beverage lineup is getting its own creative treatment, too. The Churro Crafted Soda combines churro-flavored oat milk, Coca-Cola, gingerbread syrup, and a mini churro garnish.

“When we’re developing new beverages, we’re always looking at what’s happening in the food and beverage world and asking how we can make it our own,” Chef Frank said. “When you close your eyes and take a sip, you still get that churro flavor, even though you’re experiencing it in a completely different form.”

For guests building their must-try lists, Chef Frank highlighted a few dishes and drinks worth seeking out during the event.

First up is a returning favorite: the Birria Taco. First introduced during the inaugural Disney Jollywood Nights in 2023, it has become the event’s most popular dish. Guests can find it alongside other Latin-inspired offerings, including the Street Corn Chicken Empanada and Arepas de Choclo, at ABC Commissary.

For something a little more unexpected, the Popcorn Crafted Soda combines popcorn-flavored oat milk with Coca-Cola and a topping of freshly popped popcorn. Guests can find it at Ice Cold Hydraulics.

Those looking for a more savory beverage can try the Holiday Dill-Light at Tune-In Lounge. This cocktail combines Hendrick’s Original Gin, John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, and pickle juice, finished with a chili-lime rim and pickle garnish.

Finally, the event menu also puts a fresh spin on classic treats. The Cookie Butter Croissant Beignets, inspired by the beloved New Orleans dessert, bring a new flavor to the familiar fried treat. Guests can even watch cast members fry each batch at Epic Eats.

At Fairfax Fare, A TWIX on a Classic Pie reimagines the popular candy bar with TWIX cookie bar pieces, caramel mousse, and chocolate ganache on a shortbread cookie crust. The dessert is finished with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a white chocolate gingerbread man.

From familiar holiday comfort foods to unexpected beverage combinations, the Disney Jollywood Nights menu offers plenty of ways to add a little extra flavor to the celebration.

For a complete look at the seasonal food and drinks, check out our Foodie Guide to Disney Jollywood Nights.

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