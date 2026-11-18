Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction Gets a New Hat at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Fans of Dinosaur Gertie can continue to represent with a new hat, now available at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
The Dinosaur Gertie merchandise renaissance continues with a new hat – now available at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- During a recent visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios, we spotted a new hat celebrating the iconic Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction.
- Specifically, you'll find the establishment’s logo on the front of the white hat, with the Disney's Hollywood Studios logo on the back.
- We spotted this hat for sale in Mickey's of Hollywood on Hollywood Blvd., retailing for $32.99.
- Situated on the shores of Echo Lake in the park, this giant ice cream stand is shaped like Gertie the Dinosaur, one of the earliest animated characters in the history of the artform, created by Winsor McCay.
- This new hat follows recently a recently released mug, tumbler and T-Shirt, leading to an entire fit dedicated to Gertie.
- Attendees of Disney Jollywood Nights this year can take their love for Gertie even further with a fabulous new Loungefly bag shaped like the dinosaur.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The entrance archway to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom is continuing to take shape, already showing off some thematic details.
- Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas can now take home a new Jack Skellington collectible mug from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is back for another year of yuletide fun!
- Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True will make its Disney+ and Hulu debut later this month.
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