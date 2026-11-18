There used to be some bones here!

It's all in the details as more of Tropical Americas is coming to life at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This new themed area at the park will bring guests into the fictional town of Pueblo Esperanza, currently taking shape on the former site of Dinoland U.S.A. at the park. To get there, guests will travel under a beautiful archway that is currently coming more to life just beyond the construction walls.

While the structure itself is brand new, it certainly can't look that way - much like the other lands of Disney's Animal Kingdom. As such, some close-up shots show the details that are being added to the archway to give it that lived-in and well-established look. This includes cracking in the plaster, exposed rock and brickwork, and aged water marks and dirt.

Other details reveal some stones and iconography that channel that of a Mayan temple - perfect since a temple is currently being constructed down the pathway as

Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent is taking the place of DINOSAUR in this corner of the park.

Until recently, fans could see a model of the new Tropical Americas at Disney's Hollywood Studios within the Walt Disney Presents attraction. Even though it has since been removed, you can still check out that model in our photo tour from when it first arrived.

Tropical Americas is set to open in 2027 at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and will be home to the aforementioned Indiana Jones-themed adventure, Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto (themed to Disney Animation's Encanto), and El Carrusel de los Animalitos - a carousel featuring 22 different Disney animal characters. To plan your visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!