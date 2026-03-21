Bluey and Mickey Mouse Team Up for New Shorts on Disney+

Suddenly I miss the live Clubhouse puppet shows at the Disney Parks.

In a crossover that, yeah, probably a few people saw coming, Mickey Mouse and all his Clubhouse friends are teaming up with Bluey and her family in a new set of shorts on Disney+.

What's Happening:

A new collaboration, Mickey + Bluey, will bring together Mickey and Bluey for the very first time on screen.

The new shorts premiere today (March 21) on Disney+.

This is a celebration of Disney’s relationship with Bluey producers Ludo Studio and partner BBC Studios.

In Mickey + Bluey, Mickey and his friends land in the middle of a game of Musical Statues with Bluey and her family.

T he short series Mickey+, inspired by Disney Jr.'s hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, features Mickey and his Clubhouse pals interacting for the very first time with some of Disney's biggest stars, including Stitch and Spidey, and now Bluey and her family.

The news of the new shorts arrives as Bluey gets her very own experience at Disneyland that officially starts tomorrow, March 22. Bluey's Best Day Ever will invite park guests to a fun-filled celebration of favorite episodes of the animated series at the newly reimagined Fantasyland Theatre, which is now a fun fair at Bluey's school, where Bluey and her sister, Bingo, will appear throughout the day alongside live musicians and performers plus other familiar friends.

Not to be left out, Disney's Animal Kingdom will debut new Bluey experiences at Conservation Station, where guests can play sepecial games direct from episodes of the series with Bluey and Bingo, and even discover animals native to Australia at Jumping Junction. This fun all starts on May 26, 2026.

Currently, guests on select Disney Cruise Line sailings can also experience Bluey-themed shows and activities, namely on the Disney Dream and also aboard the Disney Wish.

Also, a full-length Bluey movie is coming from Walt Disney Studios, in collaboration with Ludo Studio, coming to theaters on August 6, 2027.

One Popular Pup:

Bluey is a massively popular global phenomenon. What began as a small Australian preschool cartoon in 2018 grew into a worldwide cultural phenomenon loved by kids, and more importantly, by adults.

The seven minute episodes of the series revolve around imaginative play, family life, and everyday childhood experiences.

Disney picked up the show and streamed it worldwide on Disney+, and broadcast the series on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel, giving the series massive exposure across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The series also appeals strongly to adults, thanks to realistic parenting, emotional storytelling about family life, humor aimed at parents, and short, meaningful stories.