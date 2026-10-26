Disney Store Brings Japanese Winnie the Pooh Plush to the U.S., With More to Come

Previously only available in other countries, you can now pick up these items without international shipping.

Disney is a company with fans all over the world, and one of the unfortunate side effects of that is that sometimes your favorite Disney merchandise isn't always easily available. Luckily, every once in a while items that were designed for overseas markets find their way to the domestic Disney Store, and if you're a big Winnie the Pooh fan, then you're in luck.

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What's Happening:

Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that a few items from the Disney Store in Japan and Europe have made their way stateside, just in time for the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

Two plush collections from Disney Store Japan are now available on DisneyStore.com. One is inspired by the original illustrations by artist E. H. Shepard, and features Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore – each retailing for $29.99.

Winnie the Pooh Classic Plush – 10'' – Disney Store Japan

Tigger Classic Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' – Disney Store Japan

Piglet Classic Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 11'' – Disney Store Japan

Eeyore Classic Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 9 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan

A second, Winnie the Pooh StanDs Collection is also available. These mini plushes are posable and sell for $19.99 each.

Winnie the Pooh stanDs Plush – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/4''

Piglet stanDs Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/2''

Owl stanDs Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 4 1/2''

Rabbit stanDs Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 6 3/4''

Tigger stanDs Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/4''

Roo stanDs Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan – 4 1/2''

Also from Disney Store Japan is this collection of Duffle Plush and Plush Keychains featuring Mickey, Donald, Chip, Dale, and more.

From Disney Store Europe are these Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Winter Warmwear Mini Bean Bag Plush.

These two collections will be available starting tomorrow, October 27.

Coming in November will be the Disney “Tsum Tsum” Bakery Plush Collection and the Urupocha-Chan Plush celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of Beauty and the Beast.

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