Disney Store Pop Up Coming to Cheshire Oaks in the UK This Autumn

The new location will offer Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise, with special deals and savings of up to 40% on select items.

Disney fans in the UK will soon have a new place to shop, as a Disney Store Pop Up prepares to open at Cheshire Oaks this autumn.

What's Happening:

A new, 1,300 sq ft Disney Store Pop Up is set to open this autumn at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks in the UK.

The store will offer a wide selection of official merchandise inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including toys, clothing, accessories, stationery, plush, collectibles and costumes.

Shoppers can find new and seasonal products alongside discounted merchandise, multibuy deals and special offers, with savings of up to 40% on select items.

The pop-up will give Disney fans another opportunity to shop in person, whether they're looking for gifts, collectibles or merchandise featuring their favorite characters.

Disney Store also operates UK and Ireland locations on Oxford Street in London, Grafton Street in Dublin and inside Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester Trafford.

This follows similar pop-up Disney Store concepts in the U.S., specifically in New Jersey and Pittsburgh, which instead went by the name of Disney Store Limited Time.

Fans can also shop online at DisneyStore.co.uk.

What They're Saying:

Patrick Sager, VP Global Disney Store Retail & Marketing: “We’re thrilled to be opening in Cheshire Oaks this Autumn. The Disney Store Pop Up will give families and fans another way to shop official merchandise inspired by the stories and characters they love, with new and seasonal products, special offers and a broad range of price points. Whatever their reason for shopping, we hope the store will help even more people bring home a little Disney wonder.”

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