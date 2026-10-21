Orbitkey Brings Maliciously Fun Disney Villains Crossbody Collection to Fans

These highly limited designs are available now!

Orbitkey has launched a villainously stylish new line of Disney Villains products perfect for the Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

Lifestyle brand Orbitkey has a way of bringing Disney Magic to everyday products, and a new line of their crossbody bags will bring some maliciously fun designs to Disney fans around the world.

Launching today, October 21st, the Disney x Orbitkey Villains Edition collection unleashes five unique designs honoring some of Disney’s greatest antagonists.

Each design highlights a specific villain using the 4L variant of Orbitkey’s Urban Sling, retailing for $79.

The bags are perfect for carrying phones, passports, and other necessities in a water-resistant design.

With only 1,000 of each design available, you’ll definitely wanna check these bad boys out!

Available in a crimson red, Cruella fashionably adorns the front of the bag, with a small dalmatian tucked into the back corner.

This design features a deep navy and smoky black color palette, a perfect backdrop to Hades' electric blue flames.

The bright green flames of Maleficent’s rage inspire the bold strap attached to this black bag. Maleficent wields her staff on the front of the bag with her majestic cape flowing all around.

Take over the Pride Lands with this deep brown and burnt orange design. Scar can be seen on the prowl with a tuft of his tail hidden on the back.

Ursula’s tentacles wrap around this deep purple design, with a bold pop of red found on the zip pulls.

If the Villains aren’t quite your speed, check out even more Disney designs found on Orbitkey.

If you would like to read a review on Orbitkey’s previous Disney products, check out my review of their recent Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary collection.

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