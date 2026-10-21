Photos: Favorite Haunted Mansion Merchandise Inspired by Regions Beyond

Fans at Walt Disney World can get their hands on some fun Haunted Mansion merchandise at the popular Memento Mori store, next to the iconic Disney Parks attraction at Magic Kingdom. Here are some of our favorites we've spotted recently. While not new per se, fans can revisit a favorite aspect of the Haunted Mansion attraction - the Organ - envisioned as a Disney Racer in this toy car. The Racers have been spotted at various attractions throughout the Disney Parks, and fans can once again find it outside of the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom. It can be picked up for $9.99.

A fun snowglobe-of-sorts can be found as well, featuring stylized versions of not only Madame Leota and the seance room on the front side, but also the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts on the backside. The bright coloring is sure to attract your attention, and the Haunted Mansion title in a sculpted typeface is featured at the base of the snowglobe. This can be brought home for $16.99.

A popular pair of Mouse Ears have returned - in a way. While not for your head, the famous Mouse Ears featuring the iconic Haunted Mansion Wallpaper can now be purchased in keychain form. Just like their original inspiration, they feature the band, bow, and plush stylings - all as a keychain! This item will surely become a favorite, and is available for $19.99.

A three-pack of keychains with attached utility rope can also be found at the store, with each keychain featuring one of the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts. Light blue utility rope is also attached to each for whatever you may need it for. This pack of three can be picked up for $34.99.

For more information and to shop and experience the Haunted Mansion for yourself at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!