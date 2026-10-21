New Disney Designer Dolls Give Ariel and Lottie a Fashionable Makeover

The limited-edition dolls bring high-fashion looks inspired by "The Little Mermaid" and "The Princess and the Frog" to Disney Store and Disney Parks.

Two new limited-edition dolls featuring Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Charlotte “Lottie” La Bouff from The Princess and the Frog are joining the Disney Designer Dolls collection this October.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared a first look at two new dolls joining the Disney Designer Dolls Dance Series, namely Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Lottie from The Princess and the Frog.

The dolls are part of the second year of the Disney Designer Dolls Dance Series, which gives beloved Disney characters high-fashion looks inspired by dance and theatrical performances.

They serve as a follow-up to last month's release of Cinderella, in honor of Walt Disney World's 55th anniversary.

Ariel sports an original, under-the-sea-inspired gown featuring shimmering sequins, sheer fabrics, metallic accessories, and iridescent bubble details.

Lottie wears an extravagant Southern belle ballgown inspired by New Orleans, complete with satin bows, puffed sleeves, a tiara, and a fan. Her outfit also features subtle references to her childhood cat, Marcel.

Both dolls come in collectible packaging featuring gold foil accents, ribbon ties, and sparkling pixie dust artwork.

Disney also shared some beautiful concept art detailing the various design stages of each doll.

Ariel will be available in just two days on Friday, October 23 at 8 a.m. PT on DisneyStore.com, followed by select Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World locations on October 26.

Lottie follows a week later on Friday, October 30 at 8 a.m. on DisneyStore.com. However, she is already available at select Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World locations.

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