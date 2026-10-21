Disney x NFL Character Mascots Featured in New Era Cap Collection

The popular NFL x Disney Collab that saw Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters as mascots on select apparel has now made its way to a series of New Era caps.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall the Disney | Champion NFL Collection that debuted earlier this summer that combined classic Champion Apparel with creative character-team pairings that paid homage to each team and fan culture.

As part of that, Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters were tapped to serve as mascots for each team in the new collaboration and those same selections have been carried over to a new collection of caps from New Era.

Each of the hats features the team name across the front, with the Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars character drafted for that team centered in front. The regular team logo is featured on the right side of the cap, the New Era logo on the left.

For example, the Carolina Panthers gear features Bagheera from The Jungle Book, and the traditional team logo panther on the right side of the cap, as shown below.

Each of the teams features five New Era hats in the collection, in their popular models like the 9FIFTY Snapback (pictured above), the 9SEVENTY Stretch-Snap, and 9TWENTY Adjustable.

Two of the five models are for kids, the Kids 9FIFTY Snapback and the Kids 9FORTY adjustable.

The price for each hat varies by model, and runs from $32.99 to $43.99.

To see each of the caps and to find the model and silhouette for you, be sure to head over to the Disney x NFL page at New Era.

Each of the teams is featured:

Seattle Seahawks - Finding Nemo Seagulls

Cleveland Browns - Pluto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Hook

Cincinnati Bengals - Shere Khan

Chicago Bears - Baloo

Miami Dolphins - King Triton

New England Patriots - Captain America

Detroit Lions - Simba

Dallas Cowboys - Woody

Jacksonville Jaguars - Pepita

Los Angeles Rams - Sulley

Las Vegas Raiders - Darth Vader

New York Jets - Buzz Lightyear

Green Bay Packers - Chewbacca

New Orleans Saints - Louis

New York Giants - Wreck-It Ralph

Atlanta Falcons - Millennium Falcon

Washington Commanders - Hamm

San Francisco 49ers - Stinky Pete

Philadelphia Eagles - Doctor Doom

Kansas City Chiefs - Big Bad Wolf

Pittsburgh Steelers - Pete

Tennessee Titans - Thanos

Houston Texans - Jessie

Carolina Panthers - Bagheera

Los Angeles Chargers - Hercules and Pegasus

Arizona Cardinals - Jafar and Iago

Baltimore Ravens - Maleficent's Raven

Minnesota Vikings - Thor

Denver Broncos - Maximus

Buffalo Bills - Beast

Indianapolis Colts - Horace Horsecollar