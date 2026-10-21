Disney x NFL Character Mascots Featured in New Era Cap Collection
The collab continues!
The popular NFL x Disney Collab that saw Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters as mascots on select apparel has now made its way to a series of New Era caps.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall the Disney | Champion NFL Collection that debuted earlier this summer that combined classic Champion Apparel with creative character-team pairings that paid homage to each team and fan culture.
- As part of that, Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters were tapped to serve as mascots for each team in the new collaboration and those same selections have been carried over to a new collection of caps from New Era.
- Each of the hats features the team name across the front, with the Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars character drafted for that team centered in front. The regular team logo is featured on the right side of the cap, the New Era logo on the left.
- For example, the Carolina Panthers gear features Bagheera from The Jungle Book, and the traditional team logo panther on the right side of the cap, as shown below.
- Each of the teams features five New Era hats in the collection, in their popular models like the 9FIFTY Snapback (pictured above), the 9SEVENTY Stretch-Snap, and 9TWENTY Adjustable.
- Two of the five models are for kids, the Kids 9FIFTY Snapback and the Kids 9FORTY adjustable.
- The price for each hat varies by model, and runs from $32.99 to $43.99.
- To see each of the caps and to find the model and silhouette for you, be sure to head over to the Disney x NFL page at New Era.
Each of the teams is featured:
- Seattle Seahawks - Finding Nemo Seagulls
- Cleveland Browns - Pluto
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Hook
- Cincinnati Bengals - Shere Khan
- Chicago Bears - Baloo
- Miami Dolphins - King Triton
- New England Patriots - Captain America
- Detroit Lions - Simba
- Dallas Cowboys - Woody
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Pepita
- Los Angeles Rams - Sulley
- Las Vegas Raiders - Darth Vader
- New York Jets - Buzz Lightyear
- Green Bay Packers - Chewbacca
- New Orleans Saints - Louis
- New York Giants - Wreck-It Ralph
- Atlanta Falcons - Millennium Falcon
- Washington Commanders - Hamm
- San Francisco 49ers - Stinky Pete
- Philadelphia Eagles - Doctor Doom
- Kansas City Chiefs - Big Bad Wolf
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Pete
- Tennessee Titans - Thanos
- Houston Texans - Jessie
- Carolina Panthers - Bagheera
- Los Angeles Chargers - Hercules and Pegasus
- Arizona Cardinals - Jafar and Iago
- Baltimore Ravens - Maleficent's Raven
- Minnesota Vikings - Thor
- Denver Broncos - Maximus
- Buffalo Bills - Beast
- Indianapolis Colts - Horace Horsecollar
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