Homage Apparel Brand Teams Up with Disney and the NFL for New Football-Themed Mickey Mouse Collection

With NFL football season underway and Disney fandom just as popular as ever, what better way to express both of those interests simultaneously than with a new Mickey Mouse-starring Disney x NFL collection from the apparel brand Homage? Check out more images below.

What's happening:

Homage has teamed with Disney and the NFL to launch a new apparel collection featuring Mickey Mouse.

The collection will become available this coming Wednesday, October 21 via Homage's official website.

All 32 National Football League teams are represented with vintage-style graphics giving "traditional fan gear a fun twist" in styles for both adults and children. Look through the many options below, find your favorite team, and check back on Wednesday to make a purchase!

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