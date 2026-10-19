Homage Apparel Brand Teams Up with Disney and the NFL for New Football-Themed Mickey Mouse Collection
Enlist Mickey to support your favorite team!
With NFL football season underway and Disney fandom just as popular as ever, what better way to express both of those interests simultaneously than with a new Mickey Mouse-starring Disney x NFL collection from the apparel brand Homage? Check out more images below.
What's happening:
- Homage has teamed with Disney and the NFL to launch a new apparel collection featuring Mickey Mouse.
- The collection will become available this coming Wednesday, October 21 via Homage's official website.
- All 32 National Football League teams are represented with vintage-style graphics giving "traditional fan gear a fun twist" in styles for both adults and children. Look through the many options below, find your favorite team, and check back on Wednesday to make a purchase!
More Mickey Mouse News:
- BaubleBar has released new Mickey & Friends-inspired jewelry and accessories for the holiday season.
- Also for the holidays, Christopher Radko has a new Disney ornament collection.
- Mickey has entered the Grid in some new TRON-themed merchandise available at Walt Disney World.