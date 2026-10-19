Christopher Radko Ornament Collection is Pure Holiday Joy

Mickey and other classic characters are presented in charming vintage fashion from the famous ornament designer.

With the winter holidays right around the corner, Disney Store is helping fans tap into their decorative side with a wide selection of Christmas ornaments. Many designs have already been unveiled and today, welcomes a new collection from designer Christopher Radko.

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What’s Happening:

This holiday season, embrace the look of classic holiday decor thanks to a new series of Disney-themed ornaments from Christopher Radko.

Dropping today at Disney Store, this assortment of vintage-styled baubles is sure to charm and delight fans of all ages with their jeweled-toned colors, beloved characters, and unique shapes.

As with many classic ornaments, the Christopher Radko collection features glass ornaments and highlights icons like” Mickey Mouse Santa Mickey Santa Claus Stitch with a Snowman

Add some joy to your holiday decor with the Christopher Radko collection, available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $86.00 to $106.00.

Santa Claus with Mickey Mouse Icon Ice Cream Bar Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus Moon Dangler Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Stitch with Snowman Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Droplet Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!





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Santa Claus with Mickey Mouse Icon Ice Cream Bar Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus Moon Dangler Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Stitch with Snowman Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Droplet Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store