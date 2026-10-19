BaubleBar Drops Mickey & Friends Inspired Jewelry and Accessories for the Holiday Season

Get ready for the holidays with BaubleBar

We haven't quite reached Halloween yet, but the Christmas season is well underway already, at least when it comes to merchandise. Today, BaubleBar dropped a wide variety of holiday-themed accessories, jewelry, and more featuring Mickey and Friends that you may want to add to your seasonal collection.

What's Happening:

  • The BaubleBar holiday store is officially open online, and with it comes a wide variety of Disney-themed products featuring Mickey, Minnie, and several of their friends.
  • Here are a few of the highlights:

Disney Mickey & Friends Snow Globe Bag Charm - $58

Disney Minnie Mouse Christmas Plaid Ears Headband - $49.99

Disney Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Earrings - $42

Disney Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Ears Headband - $49.99

Disney Christmas Charm Hugger - $20

Disney Daisy Duck Mistletoe Bag Charm - $78

Disney Stitch Christmas Lights Earrings - $44

Disney Chip ‘N Dale Acorn Pin - $15

More Disney Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey