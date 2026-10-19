BaubleBar Drops Mickey & Friends Inspired Jewelry and Accessories for the Holiday Season

Get ready for the holidays with BaubleBar

We haven't quite reached Halloween yet, but the Christmas season is well underway already, at least when it comes to merchandise. Today, BaubleBar dropped a wide variety of holiday-themed accessories, jewelry, and more featuring Mickey and Friends that you may want to add to your seasonal collection.

What's Happening:

The BaubleBar holiday store is officially open online, and with it comes a wide variety of Disney-themed products featuring Mickey, Minnie, and several of their friends.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Check out the complete Disney holiday collection here.

More Disney Merchandise News:

Walt Disney World is releasing a special collection for Veterans Day.

Check out more Disney holiday fun with the new Muppet Christmas Carol collection at Disney Store.

Check out the new Dumbo collection in celebration of the Disney classic's 85th anniversary.