Take Your "Dumbo" Collection to New Heights with These Adorable Vintage Styles
Disney’s animated classic, Dumbo, has been entertaining audiences for 85 years with its beloved story about a long-eared elephant who can fly. As the film celebrates this milestone anniversary, Disney Store is introducing new collectibles in its Vintage Dumbo Collection.
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What’s Happening:
- Fans of Disney’s Dumbo always appreciate it when there are new ways for them to share their love of the film, especially when it’s merchandise and collectibles!
- Disney Store has dropped its Vintage Dumbo collection today featuring apparel and accessories that fans will adore.
- Playing off of the Big Top/Circus theme where Dumbo has his breakthrough moment, the collection is decorated with red and white stripes, zig-zag filigree, bows, hats, and more. Guests can shop a range of products including:
- Sweatshirt
- Ear Headbands
- Mug
- and More
- The Dumbo Vintage Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $64.99.
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Mug – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store
Dumbo Socks for Adults | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $22 Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!