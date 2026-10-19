Take Your "Dumbo" Collection to New Heights with These Adorable Vintage Styles

Celebrate 85 years of the animated classic all year long!

Disney’s animated classic, Dumbo, has been entertaining audiences for 85 years with its beloved story about a long-eared elephant who can fly. As the film celebrates this milestone anniversary, Disney Store is introducing new collectibles in its Vintage Dumbo Collection.

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What’s Happening:

Fans of Disney’s Dumbo always appreciate it when there are new ways for them to share their love of the film, especially when it’s merchandise and collectibles!

Disney Store has dropped its Vintage Dumbo collection today featuring apparel and accessories that fans will adore.

Playing off of the Big Top/Circus theme where Dumbo has his breakthrough moment, the collection is decorated with red and white stripes, zig-zag filigree, bows, hats, and more. Guests can shop a range of products including: Sweatshirt Ear Headbands Mug and More

The Dumbo Vintage Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $64.99.

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Mug – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store

Dumbo Socks for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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