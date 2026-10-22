Marc Jacobs and Disney Team Up for New Mickey & Friends Skiwear Collection

Oh boy, it's time to hit the slopes!

Marc Jacobs is bringing a magical twist to skiwear this season, with the launch of a brand new Mickey & Friends collaboration.

What’s Happening:

  • Young fashionistas have an exciting new collection to shop! 
  • Disney and Marc Jacobs have teamed up for a new 20-piece Mickey Mouse-inspired children's clothing and accessories collection celebrating ski season.
  • The collection features vintage-inspired winter sports designs, including mountain illustrations, ski passes, ski goggles and playful Mickey Mouse embroidery.

  • Items include puffer jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, bags, hats and sneakers.

  • Disney and Marc Jacobs first collaborated in 2013.
  • Designed for children ages 2 to 12, the collection combines Disney characters with Marc Jacobs' contemporary fashion style.
  • The Disney x Marc Jacobs Kids collection launched October 20, 2026.
  • The collection is available online at MarcJacobs.com and KidsAround.com, as well as in person at Disneyland Paris.
  • Kids really do get all the cool stuff, don’t they? 
  • Take a look at a few of the items below:

The Mickey Ski Sweatshirt ($150)

The Minnie Ski Shirt ($100)

The Mickey Ski Shirt ($100)

Read More Disney Merchandise:


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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