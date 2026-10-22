Marc Jacobs and Disney Team Up for New Mickey & Friends Skiwear Collection
Oh boy, it's time to hit the slopes!
Marc Jacobs is bringing a magical twist to skiwear this season, with the launch of a brand new Mickey & Friends collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- Young fashionistas have an exciting new collection to shop!
- Disney and Marc Jacobs have teamed up for a new 20-piece Mickey Mouse-inspired children's clothing and accessories collection celebrating ski season.
- The collection features vintage-inspired winter sports designs, including mountain illustrations, ski passes, ski goggles and playful Mickey Mouse embroidery.
- Items include puffer jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, bags, hats and sneakers.
- Disney and Marc Jacobs first collaborated in 2013.
- Designed for children ages 2 to 12, the collection combines Disney characters with Marc Jacobs' contemporary fashion style.
- The Disney x Marc Jacobs Kids collection launched October 20, 2026.
- The collection is available online at MarcJacobs.com and KidsAround.com, as well as in person at Disneyland Paris.
- Kids really do get all the cool stuff, don’t they?
- Take a look at a few of the items below:
The Mickey Ski Sweatshirt ($150)
The Minnie Ski Shirt ($100)
The Mickey Ski Shirt ($100)
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