Marc Jacobs and Disney Team Up for New Mickey & Friends Skiwear Collection

Oh boy, it's time to hit the slopes!

Marc Jacobs is bringing a magical twist to skiwear this season, with the launch of a brand new Mickey & Friends collaboration.

What’s Happening:

Young fashionistas have an exciting new collection to shop!

Disney and Marc Jacobs have teamed up for a new 20-piece Mickey Mouse-inspired children's clothing and accessories collection celebrating ski season.

The collection features vintage-inspired winter sports designs, including mountain illustrations, ski passes, ski goggles and playful Mickey Mouse embroidery.

Items include puffer jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, bags, hats and sneakers.

Disney and Marc Jacobs first collaborated in 2013.

Designed for children ages 2 to 12, the collection combines Disney characters with Marc Jacobs' contemporary fashion style.

The Disney x Marc Jacobs Kids collection launched October 20, 2026.

The collection is available online at MarcJacobs.com and KidsAround.com, as well as in person at Disneyland Paris.

Kids really do get all the cool stuff, don’t they?

Take a look at a few of the items below:

Read More Disney Merchandise:



