Pop Star Zara Larsson Partners with Complex to Release New "The Little Mermaid" Inspired Collection
The new collection draws inspiration from the film and Larsson's new music video, "Blue Moon"
The Little Mermaid will be reimagined through the eyes of singer Zara Larsson with a new collection unveiled by Complex.
What's Happening:
- Complex – who recently launched a Disney x KATSEYE collection – are partnering with another pop superstar, Zara Larsson, to launch a new collection inspired by The Little Mermaid.
- Led by a range of special-edition tees, this Zara-ified collection features designs emblazoned on ribbed tanks, long-sleeve tops, zip hoodies, off-the-shoulder tees, tote bags, and pin sets.
- The collection draws inspiration from Larsson's latest music video off her Midnight Sun album, "Blue Moon," which sees the singer appear as a mermaid.
- The collection will be available exclusively at Complex.com on Tuesday, October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT.
- Before then, you can preview the collection and follow the links to get notified when the items drop.
Zara Larsson X The Little Mermaid - Zip Up Hoodie (Blue) – $120
Zara Larsson X The Little Mermaid - Long Sleeve Tee (Navy) – $60
Zara Larsson X The Little Mermaid - Blue Moon Unisex Tee (White) – $45
Zara Larsson X The Little Mermaid - Enamel Pin Set of 3 – $45
Zara Larsson X The Little Mermaid - Tote (Blue) – $40
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If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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