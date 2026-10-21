Pop Star Zara Larsson Partners with Complex to Release New "The Little Mermaid" Inspired Collection

The new collection draws inspiration from the film and Larsson's new music video, "Blue Moon"

The Little Mermaid will be reimagined through the eyes of singer Zara Larsson with a new collection unveiled by Complex.

What's Happening:

Complex – who recently launched a Disney x KATSEYE collection – are partnering with another pop superstar, Zara Larsson, to launch a new collection inspired by The Little Mermaid.

Led by a range of special-edition tees, this Zara-ified collection features designs emblazoned on ribbed tanks, long-sleeve tops, zip hoodies, off-the-shoulder tees, tote bags, and pin sets.

The collection draws inspiration from Larsson's latest music video off her Midnight Sun album, "Blue Moon," which sees the singer appear as a mermaid.

The collection will be available exclusively at Complex.com on Tuesday, October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT .

Complex.com Before then, you can preview the collection and follow the links to get notified when the items drop.

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