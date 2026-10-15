Complex and Disney Launch New KATSEYE Collection Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

The special-edition collection includes apparel and accessories and launches exclusively on Complex.com on October 15.

KATSEYE fans will soon have a new way to show their love for the global pop group, with a special-edition fashion collection from Complex.

What’s Happening:

Complex and Disney are teaming up for a new apparel and accessories line featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, arriving just in time for the release of the KATSEYE: Wild Hearts documentary coming to Hulu and Disney+ on October 16.

The Disney | KATSEYE collection launches Today, Thursday, October 15, at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), exclusively on the Complex website.

The limited-edition assortment combines Disney's iconic characters with KATSEYE's simple, yet playful style.

The collection draws on the timeless imagery of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, reimagining the famous characters through designs created with KATSEYE's fanbase in mind.

“As audiences get to experience KATSEYE’s journey through KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, this collaboration offers fans another way to connect with the group's creativity and authenticity,” said Bobby Kim, Disney's VP and Global Creative Director. “Together with Complex, we paired that spirit with the optimism and friendship of Mickey & Friends to create a collection that celebrates music, culture and storytelling.”

The assortment includes a hoodie, a variety of T-shirts, a tank top, a tote bag, and an enamel pin set. Prices range from $40 to $100, offering fans several ways to incorporate the collaboration into their wardrobes and accessory collections.

The launch coincides with the arrival of KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, giving fans an additional opportunity to celebrate the group through fashion as they explore its story in the documentary. By combining KATSEYE's contemporary pop-culture presence with Disney's longstanding character legacy, the collection aims to appeal to both music fans and Disney collectors.

The Disney | KATSEYE collection is available now exclusively online through Complex.

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