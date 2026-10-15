Pave Studios True-Crime Podcasts "Clues" and "Mother Knows Murder" to Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

The two Crime House series will debut on Disney+ and Hulu one day before new episodes become available on other podcast platforms.

True-crime fans will soon have two new series to add to their streaming watchlists. Disney+ and Hulu are bringing Pave Studios’ video podcasts Clues and Mother Knows Murder to their platforms in exclusive release windows, giving subscribers early access to new episodes before they become available elsewhere.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the deal marks the first time Pave Studios has had titles picked up by a major streaming platform. Both series are part of Crime House, the company’s true-crime-focused sub-brand, and represent another step in the growing crossover between podcasting and television-style streaming content.

Hosted by Kaelyn Moore, Clues will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, October 20. The series explores notorious criminal cases and forensic breakthroughs, taking viewers deep into the evidence and investigative details behind real-world crimes. The show won a Webby Award earlier this year and is designed to combine compelling storytelling with a polished video presentation.

Moore, who also hosts Heart Starts Pounding and Last Trace with Kaelyn Moore, said the series was developed with streaming audiences in mind from the beginning.

“Clues was developed with a streaming audience in mind from day one,” Moore said. “Our goal was to create a show with the production quality and storytelling that would stand naturally alongside other premium content on a streamer like Disney+ and Hulu.”

The second series, Mother Knows Murder, will debut on November 9. Hosted by actress Niecy Nash, known for her roles in The Rookie: Feds and Claws, alongside her daughter, actress Dia Nash, the show takes a more intimate approach to true crime. The mother-daughter duo break down real criminal cases while relaxing in bed, offering a conversational format that examines the details of each story.

Under the arrangement, new episodes of both series will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu one day before becoming available on other podcast platforms. This gives the streaming services an exclusive early-access window while allowing the shows to reach broader audiences through their subsequent releases.

Pave Studios was founded by Max Cutler, who previously established Parcast before joining Spotify following its acquisition of the podcast company. With Crime House, Pave is continuing to develop creator-led programming centered on true crime and investigative storytelling.

Cutler described the Disney agreement as a validation of Crime House’s approach and its ability to connect with audiences across platforms. He also indicated that the partnership could be the beginning of a broader expansion into streaming.

“Disney is the first of many places we expect these stories to go,” Cutler said, adding that Pave is positioned to collaborate with streaming platforms seeking premium content from talented creators.

The deal arrives as major streaming services increasingly explore video podcasts as a way to expand their libraries and encourage viewers to spend more time on their platforms. With audiences watching more podcast content on connected televisions and other screens, services including Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and Disney+ have shown growing interest in bringing the format to their subscribers.

For Disney+ and Hulu, Clues and Mother Knows Murder add two creator-driven true-crime offerings to their programming lineups. Both series will make their streaming debuts ahead of their wider releases, beginning with Clues on October 20, followed by Mother Knows Murder on November 9.

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