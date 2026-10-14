Recap: Vision Springs a Trap in Order to Save What Might Be His Son in Second Episode of "VisionQuest"

After an exciting and interesting start to Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Vision tries to draw himself closer to humanity in the second episode of VisionQuest. With Paladin holding his apparent son hostage, Vision has to decide whether or not to spring an obvious trap and attempt to rescue him.

The second episode opens with a flashback to Thomas Shepherd's psych evaluation. Thomas explains that he was drowning when he felt "a bolt of lightning" and suddenly he wasn't just himself, saying someone else had moved into his brain with him. So let's dive more deeply into this. We know from Agatha All Along that the soul of Billy, the other son of Wanda and Vision, took over the body of Billy Kaplan after he was killed in a car crash. That is how he was able to survive in someone else's body. However, it seems as though Tommy's soul took over the body of Thomas Shepherd a moment before he actually died. And now there are two souls living in one body, making Thomas seem unstable and clearly getting him into some trouble.

The flashback continues with Thomas and others being loaded onto a bus, where an unfriendly guard orders them to sit and remain quiet. Lisa, his friend we met in the previous episode, sits next to Thomas in the apparent moment they met. Thomas slips into a panic attack after seeing visions of... well... Vision, and his near drowning. Lisa snaps him out of it though and the two begin to talk.

Later, Lisa tries to settle another prisoner by telling him they're just on their way to a local jail. The guard laughs and tells them all they're going to St. Mabyn's. Lisa explains to Thomas that St. Mabyn's is a sanitarium and later says no one ever leaves. As Lisa argues with the guard, Thomas intervenes and the guard shocks him with a prod. Thomas's hands begin to vibrate and the shock reverts back to the guard, forcing him to stop. Thomas chalks it up to a Christmas miracle and Lisa reveals that she has swiped the guard's keys. After a moment, they make a break for the back of the bus. The guard chases them but they manage to escape together after Thomas speed vibrates again to get the backdoor open. Remember, Tommy Maximoff has super speed. However, it appears Thomas Shepherd has not yet fully realized that ability.

Back in Vision's mind, he and Ultron debate whether or not he should save Thomas. Ultron argues it is not impossible that Thomas is in fact his son. Later, Vision meets with his full team of AIs. FRIDAY explains that Paladin is the latest in a long line of bounty hunters and he is very dangerous.

In the real world, we see Paladin bring Thomas to St. Mabyn's where he sees the same guard he escaped from a year ago. The guard approaches Thomas but Paladin cuts him off. When the guard takes a swing at Paladin, the bounty hunter kills him, effortlessly and without hesitation.

Back in Vision's mind, the team watches Thomas's psych evaluation, during which he explains that he has memories that sound a lot like Westview and living on a sitcom. He describes Vision as a man with a face like a demon but with kind eyes. They debate again whether or not Thomas could really be Vision's son and Vision believes it is a ploy to draw him out. EDITH points out that they still don't know who hired Paladin and FRIDAY suggests it might be SWORD, the government organization that rebuilt Vision to be a weapon. Still seems like a strong probability it is not SWORD behind this though.

FRIDAY plays another clip from the evaluation, during which Thomas explains memories of Wanda. He says she has sad eyes and that she has too much love. He recalls their dog dying, which we saw in WandaVision, and goes on to say that she explained to him that "grief is just love persevering," of course mirroring the iconic quote from Vision in the same series. FRIDAY points out that there was no one else in the room when the original Vision said those words and Thomas could not possibly know it without Wanda telling him. JARVIS finds coordinates for Paladin and Vision decides to meet with the bounty hunter.

Vision finds Paladin waiting for him at the pub where Fiona was killed. Paladin begins to monologue but Vision cuts him off by predicting every word he says. He explains he has run countless simulations of their meeting and there is no way Paladin can surprise him. He also tells Paladin that he has made the mistake of assuming Vision is still an Avengers or has some shred of humanity. He assures him he does not as he transforms back to his natural form and grabs Paladin by the throat and slams him to the ground before flying off. Paladin's employer hacks his communications again to inform him they are losing confidence.

In Vision's mind, Ultron watches news broadcasts covering another killing by this mysterious Butcherbird killer. Vision and Ultron argue again as Vision struggles to link himself to the original version of himself. They eventually discuss the Ship of Theseus, a topic the current and original Visions discussed during WandaVision. Ultron argues that the question is stupid (though he uses another word), and that he should stop worrying about the ship and think of King Theseus himself. He reminds him that Theseus set out on his ship to save the children and argues that Vision should not be the ship, but rather the king himself.

Vision prepares to spring Paladin's trap while JARVIS protests. He tries to tell Vision to keep his emotions in check, which is ironic given that Vision has spent all this time trying to develop his human emotions. Their discussion takes them in front of. painting of a synth, whom Vision refers to as the first of them. The painting shows a body engulfed in flame. This could be a nod to the original Human Torch, who was a synth. Eventually, Vision heads off into the fight.

Vision approaches St. Mabyn's as the team provides tactical aid. Vision springs the trap and easily makes his way through a number of armed guards en route to Thomas, who is being held in a special cell. Vision opens the door and Thomas tries to convince himself that it is all in his head as he still terrified of Vision because of the memories he may or may not have. As Vision approaches him though, he calms down.

Vision frees Thomas but the door slams shut behind him. The walls begin to whir and Vision's laser fails. JARVIS explains that they are trapped in an EMP cage and Vision buckles in pain. Ultron is greeted by an empty elevator, providing him an escape from his attic cage. Thomas tries to open the door, but his hands are vibrating and he can't control it. He eventually convinces Vision to get up and, together, they break through the door.

They are greeted by Paladin who shoots Vision repeatedly and it surprisingly has a severe effect. FRIDAY explains that Paladin is using adamantium rounds. Well, I guess we know who stole the adamantium referenced in that newspaper headline we saw in the first episode.

Paladin eventually runs out of rounds and Vision slams him to the ground before escaping with Thomas. Outside though, Vision falls to the ground and orders Thomas to go on without him. Thomas tells him he is "his something" and he can't leave without him. Vision urges him again though and eventually he leaves.

In Vision's mind, everything is beginning to come apart. FRIDAY explains there is not enough power to keep all of the AIs going. Ultron appears to point out the moment for a noble self sacrifice. JARVIS gets up and approaches a control panel, explaining that he is going to delete his code, sacrificing himself to the others can survive. Before he does though, he says "family is forever and it's worth the fight," hinting that Vision needs to protect Thomas.

With JARVIS gone, Ultron appears to Vision and says he wasn't his first choice. Ultron wanted one of the other AIs to sacrifice themselves instead of JARVIS. Vision says they will be joining him soon but is surprised when Thomas pulls up in a car and pulls him to safety. They drive off together as the episode comes to a close.

Things are getting tense as VisionQuest continues and we still have a whole lot of questions. While it is exciting to see that Vision and Thomas are going to be working together, we still don't know what the real threat is. Who hired Paladin? And when is the Butcherbird going to come into play? And perhaps most importantly, how much is Ultron in control right now?

The first two episodes of VisionQuest are streaming now on Disney+.