Disney+ Shares Guest Stars and Release Date for Upcoming Special "A Proud Family Wizmas"
The special was announced alongside the fourth and final season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"
After the fourth and final season debut earlier this summer, we now know when we can expect that announced holiday special in the world of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
What's Happening:
- With the arrival of the final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, we also learned that there would also be a holiday special coming to round out the series.
- Today, Disney+ announced the guest cast, premiere date and poster art for that new special - presented in stop-motion animation - A Proud Family Wizmas.
- New guest stars include:
- Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf)
- Lil Rel Howery (Bubble)
- JB Smoove (Mall Santa)
- Karlous Miller (Benny)
- Tone Loc (Penny Loc)
- Earthquake (Big Mack)
- Luenell (Belinda)
- Affion Crockett (Billy)
- Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue)
- A Proud Family Wizmas is set to be a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, and will follow Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.
- When Penny Proud’s rant about Wizmas and the commercialization of Christmas causes Santa to quit on Christmas eve, Penny finds herself guilted into putting on the red suit and replacing him. And in the process of delivering Yuletide cheer with the help of Santa’s irreverent elves, she discovers that indeed the Christmas spirit is still alive
- The cast for A Proud Family Wizmas cast includes:
- Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud)
- Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud)
- Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud)
- JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama)
- Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby)
- Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)
- Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer)
- Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez)
- Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez)
- Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi)
- Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross)
- Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).
- A Proud Family Wizmas is directed by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and written by executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, alongside co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer, with six new original songs featured in the holiday special.
- A Proud Family Wizmas will premiere on Saturday, November 14.
The Fourth and Final Season:
- The new stop-motion special was announced hand in hand with the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which debuted in July of this year.
- The series served as a sequel series to the iconic Disney Channel series The Proud Family, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the original back earlier this summer.
- Season four, available now on Disney+, finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.
- Ahead of A Proud Family Wizmas, fans can stream The Proud Family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and The Proud Family Movie on Disney+.
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