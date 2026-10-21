Take Home a Reproduction of Walt Disney World's Dedication Plaque with This Amazing New Collectible
A piece of Walt Disney World history can now be a part of your home decor.
Walt Disney World fans can take home a piece of Magic Kingdom history with a really cool new reproduction of the park's dedication plaque.
What's Happening:
- On October 25, 1971, Roy O. Disney took to a podium on Main Street, U.S.A. alongside Mickey Mouse to dedicate Walt Disney World to the philosophy of his brother, Walt Disney.
- In the over 55 years since opening, a plaque recalling Roy's words on that day has stood in Town Square, at the spot where the dedication took place.
- Now, you can take a replica of the iconic plaque home for yourself with the new Walt Disney World Dedication Plaque from Disney Signature Collectibles.
- Retailing for $129, we spotted this 10 x 9.5 inch replica for sale at Box Office Gifts inside the Town Square Theater.
- Inscribed upon the plaque are the following words:
- Walt Disney World is a tribute to the philosophy of Walter Elias Disney and to the talents, the dedication, and the loyalty of the entire Disney organization that made Walt Disney's dream come true. May Walt Disney World bring joy and Inspiration and New Knowledge to all who come to this happy place... a Magic Kingdom where the young at heart of all ages can laugh and play and learn together. Dedicated this 25th day of October, 1971.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Mickey's of Glendale is heading east for an exciting day of shopping at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort next month.
- Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom has received an adorable new addition in the form of Quartz, a rare albino wallaby.
- Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared an up-close look at construction on Tropical Americas and other projects coming to Walt Disney World.
- Shutterfly has become the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the ability to link your Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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