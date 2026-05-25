Photos/Video: Explore The Shelves of Disney Store Limited Time in Pittsburgh

A quintessential millennial, I grew up in the mall. Those first early experiences with freedom - going with friends to the mall. Meeting at the mall after school (or when one should have been in class) in those high school years.

Every Tuesday for me (when DVDs and VHS tapes were typically released) also included a stop at my regional version of The Disney Store.

You know the ones I mean: the film strips on the top and bottom of the windows. Simple animatronics in the upper regions twirling or twisting. And of course, that giant panel screen in the back of the shop anchored by a tiered display of plush toys. We would partake in a common challenge - trying to get to the back of the store, touch the wall, and make it back out of the store without being greeted. Alas, it never happened. In fairness, largely because something would capture my attention and/or money. Pre-Order that movie and get some free lithographs? Sign me up, am I right?

As time went on, things changed. The Disney Store sort of evolved into Disney Store, and took on a different aesthetic and a lot less locations. The classic ones were rare, but still in existence. That too would change by the late 2010s, with the big changes coming in 2020 when all the remaining stores (save for a few in big cities globally) both and classic and modernized were shuttered - instead putting an emphasis on the online storefront known as ShopDisney, later becoming DisneyStore in name as well.

Disney Store Outlets have also populated certain outlet malls around the country, which feature items from Disney Store and the Disney Parks.

But there is a new chapter in the story, and it brings us to Pittsburgh, PA, and the Ross Park Mall there.

As part of a collab with Go! Retail Group, the Disney Store Limited Time has made its grand debut over the weekend. The, as expected, limited time experience is designed to celebrate Disney fandom, storytelling, and beloved characters in a more traditional brick and mortar format.

However, those hoping for a dash of nostalgia will be left wanting, receiving Disney Store in name alone. Based on the initial Pittsburgh entry (a New Jersey location is expected next), there is some magic in the space along with plenty of merchandise. The back wall doesn't show clips, songs, or previews of upcoming Disney films and shows - instead showing silhouettes of characters walking through a virtual window.

Those same fans looking for their nostalgia hit will be treated to a familiar favorite - kind of. In lieu of a plush mountain at the rear of the store, there is a tower of plush centered in the retail location.

Given the limited time nature, it comes as no surprise that the upper areas weren't populated with figures - animated or otherwise - instead featuring stylized artwork of familiar Disney characters, including some from the Marvel and Star Wars universe.

Similar to those aforementioned Disney Store Outlet locations, this store also features merchandise from Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and even Japan.

Windows are also doing double duty as photo locations, inviting shoppers to step into the area zone with cutouts of Winnie The Pooh, and a Toy Story 5 setup for all in the mall to see.

Plenty of merchandise from all kinds of fandoms permeates the area, calling to fans of the many arms of the Disney company.

There's even a number of custom items specifically for the new Disney Store Limited Time in this location, featuring colors commonly associated with Pittsburgh and some special art just for this location.

The store opened on Saturday, May 23. If this is a toe-in-the-water test for more permanent brick and mortar stores - approved. Based on the first day alone, there was a massive turnout. A line stretched into the mall's parking lot and service areas in the rain, going further into the mall toward the store. Cast Members were handing out special Toy Story 5 headbands featuring the three-eyed aliens to those waiting, and wristbands guaranteeing access to the first shoppers in the crowd.

From there, a virtual queue was in place, though the line still stretched along the second floor of the mall (where the store is located, rounding in front of the closed second floor of a JCPenney nearby.

Those visiting on the opening day were also handed special postcards featuring the Pittsburgh art as they browsed the store.

Those first guests also bee-lined toward the Pittsburgh merchandise, being the only items exclusive to this location. The whole thing was kicked off with a special ceremony featuring a magic key and lock to open the doors. According to Cast Members, similar to former Disney Store locations, this will be a daily ceremony each morning.

You can check out the new Disney Store Limited Time at the Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA now.