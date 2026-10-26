Tap Into the Joy of Holidays Past with Disney's Nostalgic Christmas Collection

Oh my gosh! This display is just like the one Grandma used to have!

As the Christmas and winter holiday seasons approach, Disney Store is keeping its Holiday Shop well stocked with a variety of cute decorations to make any home more festive. Among the new arrivals at the online retailer is the Nostalgic Christmas Collection featuring display pieces with a retro style.





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What’s Happening:

Mickey and Friends are getting tons of love this year, and now that the holidays are rolling around, they’re popping up on new decor too!

Disney Store has just introduced the Nostalgic Christmas Collection with some of our favorite characters saying, “don we know our gay apparel,” as they “deck the halls!” There's a set of figurines that borrows from the vintage style of homemade figures that your grandparents had, as well as a classic stocking, throw blanket, and jacket starring Mickey and Minnie.

One of the collectibles from today’s drop features Dale (of Chip ‘n’ Dale) between two identical people dressed as Santa Claus. What makes this set really fun is that Dale has borrowed the beard and hat from one of them, so he can be part of the festivities!

The Nostalgic Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $34.99 to $129.99.

Dale Light-Up Christmas ''Candle'' Figure – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Topper | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Stocking | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Throw Blanket | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Faux Shearling Holiday 1/4 Zip Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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