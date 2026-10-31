Nick Jonas Reflects on Bob Iger's Role in the Jonas Brothers' Disney Journey

The singer reflects on his longtime relationship with Disney and how the former CEO helped bring the Jonas Brothers back into the Disney family.

Nick Jonas recently reflected on his longtime relationship with Disney while honoring former Disney CEO Bob Iger at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala in New York City on October 27.

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According to People, Jonas credited Iger with helping launch the Jonas Brothers' careers and revealed that he was among the first to contact the group when they reunited in 2019 following a six-year hiatus.

Jonas explained that the conversation eventually led to two additional movies (Camp Rock 3 and A Very Jonas Christmas), original music featured at Disney Parks around the world, and a new chapter in the band's relationship with Disney.

The singer also looked back at his Disney beginnings, which started when he played Chip in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast at just nine years old.

He later recorded music for Disney before becoming a Disney Channel star alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe, appearing in projects such as Camp Rock and Jonas.

Jonas described his career coming full circle this past August when the Jonas Brothers were inducted as Disney Legends alongside Iger at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

During the gala, Jonas introduced a musical performance featuring songs from Disney's Broadway productions of Frozen, Aladdin, and The Greatest Showman.

The Jonas Brothers are currently traveling across the country on their "Burning Up Tour All Over Again," which is scheduled to conclude December 22 in Newark, New Jersey.

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