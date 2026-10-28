Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Partner to Launch "Princess Protection Program" Inspired Blush for Rare Beauty
The former Disney Channel stars recreated some iconic imagery from the now classic DCOM.
The latest product launch from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has seen the former Disney Channel star reunite with her Princess Protection Program co-star Demi Lovato – even recreating some of that film's imagery.
What's Happening:
- Selena Gomez's latest campaign for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, sees Gomez alongside her longtime friend and co-star Demi Lovato – not only shining a light on their friendship, but also recreating their history.
- Gomez and Lovato have been friends since they were kids, first meeting in line to audition for Barney and Friends – in which they both starred.
- The promotional photography for the campaign, titled "Still Making Each Other Blush," harkens back to the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie, Princess Protection Program, in which both actresses starred.
- The film saw Princess Rosalinda (Lovato) escape her country after General Magnus Kane launches a coup. Relocated to rural Louisiana by the International Princess Protection Program, she poses as "Rosie Gonzalez," a cousin to small-town tomboy Carter Mason (Gomez).
- Launched for the campaign is the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle – a reference to the "Delena" nickname that fans gave to the friendly duo during their time on the Disney Channel.
- The duo also feature in a very 2000s coded video promoting the campaign.
What They're Saying:
- Demi Lovato: "Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment. I’ve loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup."
- Selena Gomez: "The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique. Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same….always."
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