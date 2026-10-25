Disney Channel's "Chibi Tiny Tales" Shows the Surprising Nature of One of the Newest "Descendants" Characters
But how did she get in that photo booth?!
The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel takes us into a cutesy animated world of the popular Descendants franchise for more fun with Red's little sister.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has debuted the latest edition of their short-form animated series, Chibi Tiny Tales, and in this latest installment we head back to the Descendants universe.
- More specifically, we head to the fifth film in the franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, as we see Red and Chloe having a number of fun adventures but constantly being surprised by the appearance of Red's younger sister, Pink.
- She literally pops up everywhere to surprise the duo, and even finds her way into a photo booth, only being revealed in the prints!
- Her surprise appearances aren't just limited to Red's outings with Chloe, as Red's date is also interrupted by her younger sister.
- As frustration takes hold - something that any elder sibling can relate to - Red discovers a secret trove of photos that change how she feels about the surprise appearances.
- Take a look at the new short below.
- Pink's existence is one of the consequences of the time-travel changes made by Red and Chloe in the fourth installment of the franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red. In the altered reality explored in Wicked Wonderland, Red discovers that she has a younger sister she never knew before.
- In Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is captured by Maddox Hatter, and Pink joins Red, Chloe, and their new allies in the effort to rescue her mother and save Wonderland. Her relationship with Red also gives the older sister an opportunity to explore a more vulnerable, family-oriented side of herself.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts over at our Chibi Tiny Tales landing.
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