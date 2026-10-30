"Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits" is Here Just in Time to Take Trick-or-Treating
Enjoy some creepy and fun Phineas and Ferb music for Halloween.
The Christmas season is all about the music, but despite its popularity as a holiday, there aren't nearly as many Halloween songs. The good news is that if you're keeping a collection, Disney has you covered with five new additions thanks to a new Phineas and Ferb collection.
What's Happening:
- A new album has hit Spotify and other streaming services entitled Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits.
- It includes five tracks of songs from the recent episodes of Phineas and Ferb that have a spooky twist on them.
- The track list includes
- "All Skin-No Bone"
- "Your Worst Nightmare"
- "I Don't Know Where"
- "We're Eating, We Are Suits"
- "Dreamscape Drama"
- If there's a downside to the album, it's that it is brief. Most songs featured in Phineas and Ferb are barely a minute long. The entire collection here wraps up at less than six minutes total.
- Still, if you're putting together a Halloween playlist for your party or to entertain the Trick-or-Treaters at your door, you can throw these into it and add some fun.
- Give it all a listen:
More Disney Halloween News:
- Check out these vintage Star Wars Halloween costumes currently on display at Lucasfilm.
- New Halloween music from another animated series, Kiff, is also available on Spotify.
- Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is getting a concert experience on Halloween night.