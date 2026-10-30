"Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits" is Here Just in Time to Take Trick-or-Treating

Enjoy some creepy and fun Phineas and Ferb music for Halloween.

The Christmas season is all about the music, but despite its popularity as a holiday, there aren't nearly as many Halloween songs. The good news is that if you're keeping a collection, Disney has you covered with five new additions thanks to a new Phineas and Ferb collection.

What's Happening:

  • A new album has hit Spotify and other streaming services entitled Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits.
  • It includes five tracks of songs from the recent episodes of Phineas and Ferb that have a spooky twist on them.
  • The track list includes
    • "All Skin-No Bone"
    • "Your Worst Nightmare"
    • "I Don't Know Where"
    • "We're Eating, We Are Suits"
    • "Dreamscape Drama"
  • If there's a downside to the album, it's that it is brief. Most songs featured in Phineas and Ferb are barely a minute long. The entire collection here wraps up at less than six minutes total.
  • Still, if you're putting together a Halloween playlist for your party or to entertain the Trick-or-Treaters at your door, you can throw these into it and add some fun.
  • Give it all a listen:

More Disney Halloween News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey