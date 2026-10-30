"Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits" is Here Just in Time to Take Trick-or-Treating

The Christmas season is all about the music, but despite its popularity as a holiday, there aren't nearly as many Halloween songs. The good news is that if you're keeping a collection, Disney has you covered with five new additions thanks to a new Phineas and Ferb collection.

What's Happening:

A new album has hit Spotify and other streaming services entitled Phineas and Ferb: Halloween Hits.

It includes five tracks of songs from the recent episodes of Phineas and Ferb that have a spooky twist on them.

The track list includes "All Skin-No Bone" "Your Worst Nightmare" "I Don't Know Where" "We're Eating, We Are Suits" "Dreamscape Drama"

If there's a downside to the album, it's that it is brief. Most songs featured in Phineas and Ferb are barely a minute long. The entire collection here wraps up at less than six minutes total.

Still, if you're putting together a Halloween playlist for your party or to entertain the Trick-or-Treaters at your door, you can throw these into it and add some fun.

Give it all a listen:

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