Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night" is Getting a Halloween Concert with Michael Giacchino

The perfect way to spend Halloween

If you're looking for something spooky to watch on Disney+ this Halloween, Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night would be a pretty good choice. However, if you're going to be in Southern California for Halloween, there's an even better way to see it: live in concert.

What's Happening:

  • On Halloween Night, composer Michael Giacchino will host a special event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The LA Phil will be on hand to perform live from two of Giacchino's works.
  • The first half of the night will include a preview of Headless, an upcoming musical inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Giacchino, Elyssa Samsel, and Kate Anderson.
  • The second half of the show will be a "live-to-picture" performance of Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night. The Disney+ special from 2022, directed by Michael Giacchino, will be projected on a large screen, while the LA Phil performs the music live.
  • Michael Giacchino will host the night's festivities and wants to see everybody there.

  • As Halloween events go, this one sounds pretty incredible and absolutely worth checking out, as it's only scheduled for a single-night performance.
  • If you can't be there, Werewolf by Night can be found on Disney+, either in the original black-and-white release or as Werewolf by Night in Color.
  • Tickets for the event can be found here.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey