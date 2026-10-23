Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night" is Getting a Halloween Concert with Michael Giacchino
The perfect way to spend Halloween
If you're looking for something spooky to watch on Disney+ this Halloween, Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night would be a pretty good choice. However, if you're going to be in Southern California for Halloween, there's an even better way to see it: live in concert.
What's Happening:
- On Halloween Night, composer Michael Giacchino will host a special event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The LA Phil will be on hand to perform live from two of Giacchino's works.
- The first half of the night will include a preview of Headless, an upcoming musical inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Giacchino, Elyssa Samsel, and Kate Anderson.
- The second half of the show will be a "live-to-picture" performance of Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night. The Disney+ special from 2022, directed by Michael Giacchino, will be projected on a large screen, while the LA Phil performs the music live.
- Michael Giacchino will host the night's festivities and wants to see everybody there.
- As Halloween events go, this one sounds pretty incredible and absolutely worth checking out, as it's only scheduled for a single-night performance.
- If you can't be there, Werewolf by Night can be found on Disney+, either in the original black-and-white release or as Werewolf by Night in Color.
- Tickets for the event can be found here.
More Michael Giacchino News:
- Michael Giacchino spoke on his career in composing at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Giacchino's music from Ratatouille is part of the newly released EPCOT album. Check out our review.
- The latest score from Giacchino is for the Searchlight film BEHEMOTH!