Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night" is Getting a Halloween Concert with Michael Giacchino

If you're looking for something spooky to watch on Disney+ this Halloween, Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night would be a pretty good choice. However, if you're going to be in Southern California for Halloween, there's an even better way to see it: live in concert.

What's Happening:

On Halloween Night, composer Michael Giacchino will host a special event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The LA Phil will be on hand to perform live from two of Giacchino's works.

The first half of the night will include a preview of Headless, an upcoming musical inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Giacchino, Elyssa Samsel, and Kate Anderson.

The second half of the show will be a "live-to-picture" performance of Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night. The Disney+ special from 2022, directed by Michael Giacchino, will be projected on a large screen, while the LA Phil performs the music live.

Michael Giacchino will host the night's festivities and wants to see everybody there.

As Halloween events go, this one sounds pretty incredible and absolutely worth checking out, as it's only scheduled for a single-night performance.

If you can't be there, Werewolf by Night can be found on Disney+, either in the original black-and-white release or as Werewolf by Night in Color.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

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