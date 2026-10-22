"BEHEMOTH!" Soundtrack Vinyl Pre-Orders Now Open Through Disney Music Emporium

The 19-track soundtrack features music by nine composers, including Michael Giacchino, Alan Silvestri, and James Newton Howard, with digital and vinyl releases arriving in November and December.

Hollywood Records has opened pre-orders for the vinyl edition of the BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by an ensemble of nine composers.

What’s Happening:

The soundtrack’s digital release arrives November 13, ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on December 4, while the vinyl edition is scheduled to ship December 11.

The vinyl is available to pre-order now through the Disney Music Emporium.

The BEHEMOTH! soundtrack is credited to The Behemoth! Collective, a group of composers assembled by writer and director Tony Gilroy to give each musical piece in the film its own distinct voice. The collective includes Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Alan Silvestri.

The music spans several fictional productions and styles featured in the film, from a blockbuster franchise score and a vintage cartoon theme to a cello étude and original songs.

The soundtrack was recorded at several renowned Los Angeles-area facilities, including the Sony Pictures Scoring Stage, formerly the MGM stage; the Newman Scoring Stage at Fox; and EastWest Studios.

“BEHEMOTH! is a love letter to the movie music of Hollywood, the tradition and value and beauty of it,” Gilroy said.

The 19-track album includes music from fictional films and television productions within the story, such as Spies Don’t Run, Season of Glass, Look Away Jones, Tolerance Hill, and Behemoth!. The full track list is below.

BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

Serian Suite Spies Don’t Run – Duende! Spies Don’t Run – Spies Don’t Run Spies Don’t Run – Spies Don’t Cry Season of Glass – Love Theme Season of Glass – Dallas Waltz Look Away Jones – Main Title Hap and Slappy – Munch and Judy Tolerance Hill – Winter Candles Tolerance Hill – Ashes Nadia’s Requiem Cello Étude Suite Behemoth! – Cosmic Break-In Behemoth! – Toothbrush Run Your God Is Sleeping Viv’s Behemoth! Duet Adios Amigos Make Mine Salty

Each member of The Behemoth! Collective contributed music for a different aspect of the film. Michael Abels, known for Get Out, Us, and Nope, wrote the cello études practiced by Pascal’s character. Emily Bear, whose credits include Moana 2, composed the score for the fictional romantic drama Season of Glass and co-wrote the song “Make Mine Salty” with Gilroy.

Lukas Frank wrote “Your God Is Sleeping” and the Serian family theme, while Michael Giacchino composed the cartoon theme for Alex’s father’s character. James Newton Howard created music for Viviana, including a requiem co-written with Gilroy and the closing duet. Henry Jackman wrote the music for Spies Don’t Run, which marked the film’s first Los Angeles scoring session.

Nami Melumad composed the harp cues for the fictional Tolerance Hill, Brandon Roberts wrote the theme for the fictional 1980s detective series Look Away Jones, and Alan Silvestri scored the fictional blockbuster Open World, which serves as a decoy title for a production called Behemoth! within the film.

In BEHEMOTH!, Pedro Pascal stars as Alex Serian, a gifted cellist who returns to Los Angeles after spending 20 years on the road. Music has been the constant, all-consuming force in Alex’s life, but his return home sets him on an adventure that will change him forever.

Written and directed by Gilroy, the film is produced by Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, and John Gilroy. The cast also includes Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.

The BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack arrives digitally November 13, with the film opening in theaters December 4 and the vinyl edition arriving December 11.

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