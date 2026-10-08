Relieve Your Y2K Pop Memories with Pink Translucent "Lizzie McGuire" Vinyl from Disney Music Emporium
The soundtrack to many a millennial's youth is coming to vinyl!
Hey now, hey now, this new Lizzie McGuire vinyl release is what our dreams our made of!
What's Happening:
- Fans of early 2000s Disney Channel will want to listen up, as Disney Music Emporium is set to release a new, appropriately pink-colored vinyl featuring music from the iconic series Lizzie McGuire.
- In addition to the Lizzie McGuire theme song, you'll hear favorites from Hilary Duff, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore, and more in this celebration of all-things Y2K.
- The translucent pink vinyl is now available for pre-order and will ship on or about December 2, 2026.
Track List
Side 1:
1. I Can't Wait - Performed by Hilary Duff
2. Why Can't We Be Friends - Performed by Smash Mouth
3. Us Against the World - Performed by Play
4. Irresistible - Performed by Jessica Simpson
5. ABC - Performed by The Jackson 5
6. Everybody Wants Ya - Performed by S Club 7
Side 2:
1. Start the Commotion - Performed by The Wiseguys
2. Walk Me Home - Performed by Mandy Moore
3. What They Gonna Think - Performed by Fan_3
4. Have a Nice Life - Performed by Dana Dawson
5. Theme Song to "Lizzie McGuire" - Performed by Angie Jaree
Looking Back on Lizzie McGuire:
- Many Disney Channel fans were disappointed when the modern continuation of the series that was in development during the early days of Disney+ was canceled – but Disney, and star Hillary Duff herself, have kept the series alive in recent years.
- Lizzie and fellow Disney pop-star Hannah Montana were recently added to the popular game Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- Lizzie's animated alter-ego features on a fabulous Loungefly bag, available online and at the Disney Parks.
- During her recent concert tour, Duff performed two songs from The Lizzie McGuire Movie – and we were there to capture them.
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