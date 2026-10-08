Relieve Your Y2K Pop Memories with Pink Translucent "Lizzie McGuire" Vinyl from Disney Music Emporium

The soundtrack to many a millennial's youth is coming to vinyl!

Hey now, hey now, this new Lizzie McGuire vinyl release is what our dreams our made of!

What's Happening:

Fans of early 2000s Disney Channel will want to listen up, as Disney Music Emporium is set to release a new, appropriately pink-colored vinyl featuring music from the iconic series Lizzie McGuire.

In addition to the Lizzie McGuire theme song, you'll hear favorites from Hilary Duff, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore, and more in this celebration of all-things Y2K.

The translucent pink vinyl is now available for pre-order and will ship on or about December 2, 2026.

Track List

Side 1:

1. I Can't Wait - Performed by Hilary Duff

2. Why Can't We Be Friends - Performed by Smash Mouth

3. Us Against the World - Performed by Play

4. Irresistible - Performed by Jessica Simpson

5. ABC - Performed by The Jackson 5

6. Everybody Wants Ya - Performed by S Club 7

Side 2:

1. Start the Commotion - Performed by The Wiseguys

2. Walk Me Home - Performed by Mandy Moore

3. What They Gonna Think - Performed by Fan_3

4. Have a Nice Life - Performed by Dana Dawson

5. Theme Song to "Lizzie McGuire" - Performed by Angie Jaree

Looking Back on Lizzie McGuire:

Many Disney Channel fans were disappointed when the modern continuation of the series that was in development during the early days of Disney+ was canceled – but Disney, and star Hillary Duff herself, have kept the series alive in recent years.

Lizzie and fellow Disney pop-star Hannah Montana were recently added to the popular game Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Lizzie's animated alter-ego features on a fabulous Loungefly bag, available online and at the Disney Parks.

During her recent concert tour, Duff performed two songs from The Lizzie McGuire Movie – and we were there to capture them.