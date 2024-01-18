“Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Writer Jonathan Hurwitz Shares Details on Canceled Series

Jonathan Hurwitz, one of the writers on the canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot, has taken to TikTok to share some details about what fans would have gotten to see in the series.

Hurwitz shared a great deal of the plot for the now canceled reboot series on his TikTok

Over what is now four separate videos, Hurwitz has laid out much of the plot of the first two episodes, including the fact that the show would have started with Lizzie finding out that her boyfriend from her new life in New York has been cheating on her with her best friend: “Basically, it starts in New York. Lizzie has been working and living there as an interior designer and she's dating this very, very handsome chef. And she ends up finding that he's been cheating on her with her best friend and so she, at the end of the pilot, goes home to California to the home we all saw on the original show. And she’s in her childhood bedroom where little animated Lizzie has been waiting for her."

He also explains that Lizzie and Gordo were not going to end up together: "Lizzie meets up with Gordo — who she's just kind of been in touch with via text over the years occasionally — and they meet up and Gordo reveals that he is engaged to a woman and she's pregnant and they're really happy. So no, in this version, Lizzie and Gordo wouldn’t have ended up together."

