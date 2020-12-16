Hilary Duff Confirms “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot is “So Yesterday”

Hilary Duff revealed today through an Instagram post that the planned reboot of Lizzie McGuire is no longer happening.
What’s Happening:
- A reboot of the hit Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire won’t be happening after all.
- First announced at the 2019 D23 Expo where Hilary Duff made an appearance to reveal her return to playing the titular character, production on the series began late in 2019.
- The reboot reunited many original cast members including Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire.
- The series would’ve followed Lizzie McGuire living her dream life in New York City as she prepared to turn 30 with her 13-year-old animated counterpart still interrupting her thoughts.
- Terri Minsky, who created the original Disney Channel series and had returned for the reboot, was let go from the production after two episodes were completed.
- The treatment was reportedly too adult for Disney+ but Disney wasn’t interested in moving the show to Hulu where it could’ve passed with a TV-14 rating.
- At the Disney Investor Day earlier this month, Disney talked about over 100 in-development projects, but didn’t mention Lizzie McGuire.
- With production halted for almost a full year now, fans had been left wondering if the series was still going to happen.
- Hilary Duff’s letter to fans shared on her Instagram account confirms that we won’t see an adult Lizzie McGuire anytime soon.
Hilary Duff’s Letter to Fans:
“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s are made of.”