“Lizzie McGuire” Creator Gives More Insight on Reboot’s Current Shutdown in Interview with Variety

Terri Minsky, the creator of the beloved Disney series Lizzie McGuire as well as the planned reboot set for Disney+, was fired as showrunner of the series’ revival last month. Now, in an interview with Variety, Minsky has shed some light on the situation.

According to Variety, Duff has expressed her displeasure with the firing vie her social media but has not officially released a statement on the topic.

Production on the show began in November and two episodes had already been completed at the time of Minsky’s firing.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky told Variety. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch.”

Both Minsky and Duff reportedly wanted to create a more adult version of the series and Disney was on board until executives saw the content that would be featured in the show during filming.

“I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing,” Minsky continued. “That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

No new showrunner for the series has been named at this time, though meeting with potential replacements for Minsky are reportedly ongoing.

More on Lizzie McGuire: