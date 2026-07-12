Videos: Hilary Duff Brings "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" Nostalgia to The Lucky Me Tour

This is what dreeeeeeeeaaaaaams are made of!

Is it 2003 again? Well, it might as well be because Hilary Duff performed two The Lizzie McGuire Movie tracks at her recent Mountain View, CA tour stop.

What’s Happening:

The nostalgia is real right now as Hilary Duff continues her The Lucky Me Tour, her first arena tour since 2008.

Earlier this year, Duff embarked on her promotional Big Neves, Small Rooms promotional tour, which proved to be incredibly hard to get tickets for.

But now, fans from around the country are getting to experience Hilary Duff’s new album Luck… Or Something as well as hits from her past albums and projects.

Hilary Duff’s big break happened on Disney Channel’s hit series Lizzie McGuire.

The series concluded with a theatrical film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which launched both Lizzie McGuire as a fictional pop star and Hilary Duff as the real deal.

And fans who have been around since the beginning of her music career will get to hear both “Why Not?” and “What Dreams are Made Of” during the tour.

Laughing Place was in attendance at yesterday’s Mountain View, CA stop of The Lucky Me Tour and captured both performances!

Check them out below!

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