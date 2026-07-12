Videos: Hilary Duff Brings "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" Nostalgia to The Lucky Me Tour

This is what dreeeeeeeeaaaaaams are made of!
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Is it 2003 again? Well, it might as well be because Hilary Duff performed two The Lizzie McGuire Movie tracks at her recent Mountain View, CA tour stop.

What’s Happening:

  • The nostalgia is real right now as Hilary Duff continues her The Lucky Me Tour, her first arena tour since 2008. 
  • Earlier this year, Duff embarked on her promotional Big Neves, Small Rooms promotional tour, which proved to be incredibly hard to get tickets for. 
  • But now, fans from around the country are getting to experience Hilary Duff’s new album Luck… Or Something as well as hits from her past albums and projects. 
  • Hilary Duff’s big break happened on Disney Channel’s hit series Lizzie McGuire
  • The series concluded with a theatrical film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which launched both Lizzie McGuire as a fictional pop star and Hilary Duff as the real deal. 

  • And fans who have been around since the beginning of her music career will get to hear both “Why Not?” and “What Dreams are Made Of” during the tour. 
  • Laughing Place was in attendance at yesterday’s Mountain View, CA stop of The Lucky Me Tour and captured both performances!
  • Check them out below!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif