WYNTK: "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," Disneyland’s Evening Tickets, The 2026 ESPYS, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of July 12–18, 2026.

It's a relatively calm week for new Disney offerings, but that doesn't mean there isn't something fun happening – chief among it, the latest Descendants film, Wicked Wonderland. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The latest installment in the popular Descendants franchise will make its Disney Channel debut this Thursday, July 16, streaming the next day on Disney+.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their roles in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are: Kylie Cantrall (Red) Malia Baker (Chloe) Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother) Paolo Montalban (King Charming) Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) Brandy (Cinderella)



Those visiting Disneyland on Sunday, July 12 and other upcoming dates will want to be aware of a potential attendance boost thanks to some new evening ticket offers.

The Disneyland Resort was offering Evening Tickets for just $59, allowing guests access to either park 5 hours prior to closing, which sold out after less than a week on sale.

Due to the expected popularity, there will likely be quite the demand to enter Disneyland Park at 7:00 p.m. and Disney California Adventure at 5:00 p.m.

These tickets were available for Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5, 2026.

Additionally, Disneyland will celebrate its 71st birthday on Friday, July 17 – likely with an anniversary moment and commemorative buttons.

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, who will bring his signature humor and personality to the stage.

This year marks The ESPYS return to New York City, airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The event will celebrate three extraordinary individuals whose contributions have inspired others through courage, perseverance, and service.

Additionally, the annual ESPYS Week Charity Radio Auction will help support The V Foundation for Cancer Research with some unique items and experiences from ESPN, Disney, and a variety of celebrities and comedians.

A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan (André Holland), comes home to Southeast D.C. a changed man. He chases redemption, desperate to reclaim his soul, but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim (Wendell Pierce).

Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their own demons with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.

In addition to Holland and Pierce, the film also stars Samira Wiley, Anthony B. Jenkins, Toussaint Francois Battiste and Mykelti Williamson.

Anthony B. Jenkins, Toussaint Francois Battiste and Mykelti Williamson. Written and directed by Sheldon Candis, They Fight premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 17.

The worlds of Disney and sports are once again mixing with the announcement of the Disney Fan Draft 2026 at Fanatics Fest NYC.

This will take place at Fanatics Fest NYC, a four-day sports fan festival taking place this year from July 16–19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Specifically, this particular event will take place on Thursday, July 16, where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and sports journalist Taylor Rooks will "reimagine a beloved sports tradition through an unmistakably Disney lens."

Fanatics Fest NYC will also play host to the Disney Fan Zone, where you'll find exclusive merchandise, immersive experiences, surprise-and-delight Disney moments.