Special Savings on Nonrefundable Rates Available at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
This also includes a double-digit price on one of the original Value Resorts!
Walt Disney World is offering some special savings on select on-site resort hotels, with one as low as $99 per night.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed that potential guests can stay at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort for as low as $99 per night, plus tax.
- Those guests who prepay in full can save with nonrefundable rates on most stays two nights or longer from December 13 to 24, 2026. The offer is also available most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.
- While the rooms at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort offer the lowest price as part of this deal ($99 to $139 per night, plus tax for a standard room), other Walt Disney World resort hotels will be offering a similar, nonrefundable prepaid rate:
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside: $199 to $249 per night, plus tax for a Standard Location 5th Sleeper Room
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort: $299 to $349 per night, plus tax for a Cars Family Suite
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge: $449 to $499 per night, plus tax for a Savanna View Room
- For more information about this special deal, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
The Fine Print:
- Additional charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room.
- Guests cannot cancel or change the reservation.
- The entire reservation is nonrefundable, including any tickets, dining plans, or other package options added to it. No refunds or credit will be provided for any reason. Guests cannot cancel or change the reservation.
- The total price of the reservation will be charged immediately and must be received to confirm the reservation.
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited, savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
Game On:
- Located near Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort allows guests to get into the game at this hotel that salutes the world of competitive sports in a larger-than-life way at Walt Disney World.
- Featuring buildings and iconography surrounding baseball, basketball, football, surfing, and tennis, guests can celebrate their inner fan amongst sporty decor and featuring favorite Disney characters throughout the property.
- A pool area features giant surfboards, and the End Zone Food Court will allow guests to enjoy an All-Star line-up of favorites and comfort classics.
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