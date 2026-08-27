Walt Disney World Updates Monorail Spiels as 30th EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Begins
So all hope for the Play! Pavilion is lost? Yeah?
Guests visiting Walt Disney World may notice a few audio changes while aboard the classic Monorail system.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks fans may notice that a new Monorail spiel has quietly debuted at Walt Disney World.
- While many of the familiar phrases - "Please Stand Clear of the Doors," etc. - are still in place, other elements have been added, or in one notable case, removed entirely.
- While on a journey aboard the Monorail, guests may notice that not only is a "No Smoking" alert included in the narration, but it has been changed to also including a ban on vaping. When disembarking, the monorail also says that there is no smoking or vaping inside the parks, and only in designated areas outside the gates.
- On the journey to EPCOT, for quite some time the monorail narration has mentioned the Play! Pavilion. This was a planned addition to the park, originally announced back in 2019. Even after the project was officially cancelled for re-evaluation in 2023, guests aboard the monorail would still hear about the Play! Pavilion while aboard. Now, all mentions of the Play! pavilion have been removed.
- As the journey goes through the northern portion of EPCOT, we hear about the different neighborhoods - World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature, with quick nods as to what the experiences within each entail.
- Hear those changes and a few more in our new video below.
- The changes come as EPCOT officially kicks off this year's International Food & Wine Festival, which runs now through November 21 at the park.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World and take a ride on the monorail for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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