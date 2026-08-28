Disney Vacation Club Members Invited to Be Among First Guests at Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members can book an exclusive three-night “First Wave” stay at the new Walt Disney World resort beginning November 7.

Disney Vacation Club members will have an exclusive opportunity to be among the very first guests to experience Walt Disney World’s newest resort hotel, as Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge prepares to welcome its first guests in summer 2027.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has announced a new “First Wave” Member Experience, giving eligible members the chance to stay at the upcoming Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge from June 24 through June 27, 2027.

The three-night experience is designed to offer members an early look at the lakefront retreat before the resort welcomes guests more broadly.

Booking for the Member-exclusive experience opens November 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, with eligible members instructed to contact Member Services to secure a reservation. Because this is a limited Member benefit, availability is expected to be limited.

The First Wave Experience includes a three-night stay at Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge, along with Walt Disney World theme park tickets. Guests will also have access to a collection of experiences created specifically for participating members, dining opportunities at the resort and beyond, and commemorative keepsakes to mark their early visit.

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge is being developed as a new lakefront retreat inspired by the beauty of nature. The resort is expected to combine the relaxed atmosphere of a wilderness getaway with the familiar Disney touches found throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

Among the amenities highlighted for the new resort are a lazy river, expansive pool and aquatic play areas, as well as scenic trails designed to encourage guests to explore the natural surroundings. The resort will also feature waterfront dining and opportunities to enjoy views of the Walt Disney World fireworks.

One of the resort’s transportation highlights will be water taxi access to Magic Kingdom Park, giving guests another way to travel between the new resort and the theme park while enjoying the waterways of Walt Disney World.

Eligibility requirements apply. Access to the First Wave Member Experience is considered a Membership Extras benefit and requires an ownership interest of 150 Vacation Points or more purchased directly from Disney.

For members interested in being among the first to stay at Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge, the key date to remember is November 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET, when booking opens through Member Services.

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